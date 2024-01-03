Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Rare Look at Her Gray Hair: ‘Tired of Getting My Roots Done Every Two Weeks'

The Food Network star shared a "PSA about filters and grey roots," in an Instagram video on Tuesday

Valerie Bertinelli/instagram Valerie Bertinelli reveals her grey roots in a new social media video

Valerie Bertinelli is putting her gray roots on full display.

In a candid video on Instagram Tuesday, the Food Network star, 63, shared a "PSA about filters and gray roots," addressing comments she's received online about her hair and use of filters.

"I'm filming with no filter today because some of y'all get really bent out of shape when I choose to use a filter, which I've told you about," Bertinelli said at the start of the video. "Sometimes I use filter, and sometimes I don't. Most of the time, I do use filter because this is me with no makeup, and this is no filter."

Related: Valerie Bertinelli Shares Her Emotional New Year’s Resolution for 2024

After explaining that one of her followers accused her of wearing a wig, she bent her head down and showed off her gray hair.

"Can you get me a wig without flipping gray roots then, please, because I'm tired of getting my roots done every two weeks," she said. "Thank goodness 99.9 percent of you are really kind, sweet people and don't give a flying flip whether I have roots or I put a filter on. But some of y'all need to chill out, ok? I mean seriously."

The comment section was filled with supportive messages from individuals like Tiffani Thiessen, who wrote, "Don't give that any energy friend. It ain't worth it. I literally erase and ignore that noise. Did that for my sanity a long time ago. lol! Happy New Year gorgeous ❤️❤️."

Valerie Bertinelli/instagram Valerie Bertinelli shares a photo of herself on Instagram

Related: Valerie Bertinelli Looks Back at the 'Pure Joy' and 'Fear' of 2023: 'Quite the Journey This Year'

Bertinelli addressed aging in a video shared on TikTok in November.

"I can still jog upstairs but I can't run upstairs. I can still do a nice deep squat, but I gotta hold onto something to pull myself back up. I used to always be able to sit in child's pose when you're sitting on the back of your ankles. Boy, I can still do that, but it's uncomfortable," she said.

Story continues

The One Day at a Time star wrote that "aging is such a trip 🤯" in her caption and opened up about seeing her skin starting to sag.

"I've seen parts of my body that are sagging that didn't use to sag. Like, what the hell is that?!" she said while pointing out loose skin on her neck and arms. "I'm just having trouble wrapping my head around this aging stuff because in my brain, I am still this young, goofy, let's have fun girl."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Bertinelli revealed her New Year's resolution in a video on Monday. The social media clip showed Bertinelli taking a breath and looking straight at the camera as audio of Selena Gomez saying, "I'm never going to let anyone ever again make me feel that way," played in the background.

She shook her head and let out a big smile at the end of the clip, adding the caption, "My new year resolution ✌🏻🤍."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.