Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!

Natalia Senanayake
·3 min read
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography

John Lamparski/Getty; Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Valerie Bertinelli is cooking up a real estate deal!

The Food Network host, 62, has listed her Hollywood Hills home for $2.5 million. Located on a famous mountaintop stretch, the ranch-style house contains three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Bertinelli originally bought the single-level home for $1.92 million, according to Dirt. The 2,500-square-foot property displays stunning views of the San Fernando Valley and is perfect for indoor/outdoor entertaining.

The listing is currently held by Renee Ogiens and Emily Trebek of Compass.

"Valerie Bertinelli and her team designed a true cook's kitchen and stunning living spaces. As seen in her Food Network show, Valerie's Home Cooking, prepping and entertaining family and friends is her joy!" Ogiens says.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Files for Divorce from Tom Vitale 6 Months After Filing for Legal Separation

Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography

Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Upon entering the home, a spacious living area provides ample room for relaxing. A unique fireplace sits in the center of the space, featuring brick detailing and a plant display in the back.

On the opposite side of the fireplace is the dining table and kitchen area. A quartz island sits at the center, allowing plenty of room to prepare meals and dine.

Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography

Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

The kitchen is also equipped with a butler's pantry and stainless-steel appliances, making it the perfect space for an avid cook.

Valerie Bertinelli’s home
Valerie Bertinelli’s home

Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Sliding glass doors in the primary suite separate it from the impressive bathroom, which has an open shower and direct access out to the outdoor pool. In the backyard, there's also fire pit area and an abundance of seating.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli 'Can't Imagine Ever Trusting Anyone' After Tom Vitale Divorce

Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography

Todd Goodman/LA Light Photography

Bertinelli's decision to put her home on the market follows a lengthy divorce with her estranged ex Tom Vitale. Recently, the Hot in Cleveland actress requested a separate trial regarding her prenuptial agreement after Vitale challenged its validity.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bertinelli filed a 13-page request to bifurcate her marital status from financial issues when her ex-husband asked for $50,000 per month in spousal support.

Vitale, who was married to Bertinelli for more than ten years, tried to block Bertinelli from receiving spousal support along with challenging the validity of the prenup they both signed in 2010.

RELATED: Valerie Bertinelli Reacts to Fan Saying She Seems 'Sad' amid Tom Vitale Divorce: 'Having a Bad Day'

"Because of the challenges that I'm going through right now, because divorce sucks. I can't imagine ever trusting anyone again to let into my life. So I have some trust issues that I'm sure I'm going to have to get past," Bertinelli said in an interview on the Today show.

Before marrying Vitale, Bertinelli was married to the late rockstar Eddie Van Halen, who is the father of her son Wolfgang.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Archie Battersbee’s parents turn to European Court of Human Rights

    The 12-year-old has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother in April.

  • Netflix: All the movies and TV shows leaving in August

    You only have a limited amount of time to watch these titles

  • Ryan Phillippe Is 'So Proud' of Son Deacon's Acting Debut on Never Have I Ever

    Deacon Phillippe will take on his first acting role as Parker, a party boy from a private school, on season 3 of Never Have I Ever

  • Chrissy Metz on being human and her journey after 'This Is Us'

    This Is Us star Chrissy Metz opened up to All Worthy host and model Hunter McGrady about her journey to self-love, being a body positive role model and what's next for her.

  • Bella Hadid's Latest Unexpected Look Includes a Teeny String Bikini and a Trucker Hat

    The supermodel celebrated a friend's birthday with a string of sexy beach photos.

  • 12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

    From actor Arnold Schwarzenegger to "Fuller House" star Candace Cameron Bure, here's a list of actors and celebrities who are vocal Republicans.

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • World champion boxer Tammara Thibeault ready to be the one to beat in Birmingham

    Tammara Thibeault's place in boxing has changed quite a bit since her quarter-final loss at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. After unplugging from her sport following the Games and getting back to the drawing board, Thibeault enters the Commonwealth Games as the newly-minted middleweight world champion with a target on her back. Going from chasing the top, to being at the top does not faze the 25-year-old, who trains out of Montreal. "I'm very confident, but now I'm the one to beat. Obviousl

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

    A decision on discipline for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson following accusations of sexual misconduct is coming Monday. Two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that retired judge Sue L. Robinson has informed the NFL and the NFL Players' Association she's ready to issue a ruling on Watson’s disciplinary hearing that concluded a month ago. They spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. Watson was accused of sexual hara

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass