Valerie Bertinelli let go from Food Network's 'Kids Baking Championship' after 12 seasons

Valerie Bertinelli, beloved host on the Food Network competition show "Kids Baking Championship," now says she will no longer appear on the show.

Bertinelli, 63, broke the news to her Instagram followers over the weekend, citing "budget cuts" as the reason she was given for her removal from the show.

"I've been avoiding facing what I got confirmation of last night, and I didn't want to talk about it last night. I wanted to sleep on it because it really hurt my feelings," she said in an Instagram video Saturday, captioned with hearts and a crying emoji. "I know it's not supposed to. Logically, I know it's business. Budget cuts, right? But it really hurt my feelings to know that I'm not going to be asked back to be on 'Kids Baking Championship' really sucks."

Valerie Bertinelli, who has co-hosted Food Network's "Kids Baking Championship" with Duff Goldman for 12 seasons, announced she was let go from the show.

Bertinelli served as co-host on the show with Duff Goldman. Both have appeared since the start of the show in 2015.

Bertinelli said episodes from Season 12 of the show, which are currently airing and feature her, were filmed in summer 2022, which she described as her "apex year of hell" amid her divorce from Tom Vitale.

"Without sounding like a drama queen, the show saved my life," the "Hot in Cleveland" actress continued. "Working with all those really wonderful people and feeling productive and knowing I could spread some kindness and not just wallow in my hell ... It was like a floatation device."

Bertinelli revealed last year that Food Network canceled her cooking show, "Valerie's Home Cooking," after 14 seasons.

Among the many fans saddened to hear the news was Khloe Kardashian.

"Wait!!! What!!!!! I need to sign a petition. I looooove this show and watch it daily. I love you and Duff together, and it will be hard to imagine it without you," she commented under Bertinelli's post. "The way you are with the children is magical. Your understanding and advice to them is key. Duffs voice is important as well but I think they need you both…"

She continued: "I'm so sorry! This does suck and I understand why your feelings are hurt."

Bertinelli ended the video sharing kind words for Goldman, the crew and kid bakers from "Kids Baking Championship."

"Always, always believe in yourself, and keep baking," Bertinelli said. "I'll miss you guys."

