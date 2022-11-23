Valerie Bertinelli Celebrates Being Officially Divorced from Tom Vitale: 'Second Best Day of My Life'

Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)
Valerie Bertinelli attends the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Civic Center on May 05, 2019 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images); Tom Vitale attend the 2012 Los Angeles Women's Expo - Day 1 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 27, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images)

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Vincent Sandoval/Getty

Valerie Bertinelli is a "happily" single woman.

The Food Network star, 62, celebrated her divorce from Tom Vitale becoming official on Tuesday.

In a candid clip Bertinelli captured at an airport on the way to see her son — 31-year-old musician Wolfgang Van Halen — she revealed, "My lawyer just called. The papers are all signed. They're about to be filed."

Added Bertinelli: "On 11/22/22, I am officially f------ divorced. Happily divorced. Finally. It's finally over."

She ended the video with, "Yes!" Bertinelli also wrote the words "happily divorced" over her footage.

The actress filed for divorce in May, six months after filing for legal separation in November 2021. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE in September, proceedings were settled by a private judge, Hank Goldberg. This includes the Spousal Support and Attorney Fees issue, along with the bifurcated Validity of Premarital Agreement proceeding. Neither Bertinelli nor Vitale appeared in court at the time.

Bertinelli previously reached a milestone in the breakup in September, selling her wedding ring and the Jimmy Choo strappy heels she wore when she and Vitale tied the knot.

At the time, she posted a photo of a few items she was handing over to luxury marketplace The RealReal.

"Dropped a few things off with @therealreal," Bertinelli captioned a series of photos that included the sleek brown Jimmy Choo heels complete with diamond studs. In the snap, Bertinelli also held what appeared to be two wedding bands in front of a classic Tiffany & Co. box.

"A couple of Tiffany rings that have some bad memories attached and a pair of shoes I wore to a wedding in January 2011 😉," she said of her items, adding: "They should be up in a couple of weeks! ✨💖."

Bertinelli also said goodbye to her Hollywood Hills home, which she listed for $2.5 million in August.

The Hot in Cleveland star married Vitale in 2011 during a New Year's Day ceremony at their cliff-side Malibu home after several years of dating. They were introduced by her brother Patrick.

