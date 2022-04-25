VALEO PHARMA TO PRESENT AT THE 2022 BLOOM BURTON & CO HEALTHCARE INVESTOR CONFERENCE

MONTREAL, April 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSX: VPH) (OTCQB: VPHIF) (FSE: VP2) ("Valeo" or the "Company"), a Canadian pharmaceutical company, announced today that Steve Saviuk, Valeo's Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview and provide a commercial update on key products of the Company at the 2022 Bloom Burton & Co Healthcare Investor Conference.

Presentation Details:

Event: 2022 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Date/Time: Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11:00 am ET

A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed via https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton7/vph/2542156 and on the Webcast & Events page under the Investors section of the Company's website at Events - Valeo Pharma. Following the event, an archived webcast will be available on the Company's website.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Valeo Pharma

Valeo Pharma is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Respirology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and other specialty products. Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec, Valeo Pharma has the full capability and complete infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization. For more information, please visit www.valeopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Valeo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

