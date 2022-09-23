Valentino Covers HBX in Its Signature Pink Shade

Barbie-core fever is at an all time high and luxury brand Valentino is capitalizing on the girly trend. The Italian brand covered New York's HBX store in its uber-saturated shade of pink to unveil its new rosy-hued collection. "The shade of pink by Pierpaolo Piccioli, for which Valentino is collaborating with Pantone Color Institute to create a unique identity, is individual and unrepeatable in itself," shares in an exclusive press release.

Interrupted by grounding shades of black and white, the pink collection is transformed from a shockingly bright shade to an easy-to-wear color, synonymous with joy and play. The fanciful shade arrives in a variety of silhouettes from voluminous geometric dresses to thigh-baring hemlines and cinched waists. Elsewhere, feminine detailing takes shape in the form of bows, ruffles, petals, lace and delicate embroidery for added texture. Barbie would be proud to stand on the massive platforms, as well as wear the extravagantly oversized handbags or opt for the micro version for everyday.

Take a look at Valentino x HBX's Pink Party in the gallery above.