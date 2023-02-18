McDonald's special Cardi B and Offset Meal meant for two remains on the menu

McDonald's wants to help you find love at first bite.

The fast-food chain added a special meal-for-two deal after its Super Bowl Sunday – and it has the backing of real-life celebrity couple Cardi B and Offset.

The Cardi B & Offset meal, which became available on Valentine's Day, remains on the menu for a limited time, the restaurant told USA TODAY.

The meal includes a cheeseburger with BBQ sauce and large Coke – Cardi B's preferences – and a Quarter Pounder with Cheese with a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst (Offset's choice), plus a large order of fries and an apple pie. McDonald's did not release a suggested price for the new meal; it will be determined by individual restaurants and may vary based on location, the company said.

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions … I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” Cardi B said in a press release announcing the meal. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

Dinner at McDonald's "is date night done right,” Offset said in the announcement. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

The meal remains available at participating restaurants nationwide.

Social media posts about date nights and meet-ups at McDonald's inspired the fast-food chain, the company said. The new advertisement included several couples talking about known their significant others' regular order at the restaurant.

Also coming to McDonald's soon: the Shamrock Shake and the Oreo Shamrock McFlurry, both of which return to the menu Feb. 20.

introducing the Cardi B & Offset meal, coming 2.14 pic.twitter.com/5gPR7F0yzu — McDonald's (@McDonalds) February 12, 2023

