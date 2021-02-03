These Valentine's Day Instagram Captions Are Cute Without Being Cheesy
Whether you're happily married, casually dating, or in a love affair with wine and chocolate, Valentine's Day still comes around every year. As with any holiday, it's a popular time to share photos on social media. When your Instagram feed is overflowing with corny couple shots and defiant single selfies on February 14, it's important to make your post stand out
from the crowd in the feed. The best way to do that? With a cute-but-not-too-corny Valentine's Day caption for Instagram!
If you can't find the words yourself, you can't go wrong with borrowing a romantic Valentine's Day quote, sincere Valentine's Day wish or stealing a line from your favorite Valentine's Day movie. If you want to go the funny route, we have plenty of funny Valentine's Day quotes that will make for some cheeky ideas to get your followers to LOL (even if they're feeling single and lonely).
Whether your Valentine’s Day consist of a romantic dinner or a cozy night on the couch, we’ve got you covered with the social media content you need to mark the occasion with style. Regardless of what kind of photo you post, these Valentine's Day Instagram captions will make your post The One to double-tap.
Funny Valentine's Day Captions
I found the person who annoys me the least and called it love.
Consider this post my Valentine's Day card.
I love you more than chocolate.
Roses are red. Violets are blue. My Valentine’s date is cuter than you.
If paper valentines were still a thing, I'd give mine to you.
Here's to being my emergency contact someday.
If we were on a sinking ship, I’d share my door with you.
Every pizza me loves every pizza you.
You're the only person I send the heart eyes emoji to.
Valentine's Day sucks, but you don't.
All you need is love. And a little chocolate.
You're so lucky to have me.
Cute Valentine's Day Captions
I'm lucky I'm in love with my best friend.
Cupid called, he wants his arrow back.
I love to love you.
You make my heart smile.
Pretty sure I love you more.
I only have heart eyes for you.
You're still the one.
Life is better when we're going through it together.
You feel like home.
All you need is love, so all I needed was you.
Valentine, I'm yours.
Home is wherever I'm with you.
Love, kisses, and Valentine wishes.
Valentine's Day looks great on us.
On cloud nine with my Valentine.
Pop Culture Valentine's Day Captions
Pick me. Choose me. Love me.
See! He's her lobster.
Three words, eight letters. Say it and I'm yours.
If you're a bird, I'm a bird.
I like you very much, just as you are.
That’s why they call them crushes. If they were easy, they’d call ’em something else.
To me, you are perfect.
You're the Jim to my Pam.
I love you and I like you.
As you wish.
I'm just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her.
When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible.
Will you accept this rose?
I wish I had done everything on Earth with you.
I love you like Kanye loves Kanye.
Above all things, I believe in love.
If you can find someone to love the you you love, well, that's just fabulous.
It was a million tiny little things that when you add them all up, they meant we were supposed to be together, and I knew it.
Valentine's Day Quote Captions
"If you only have one smile in you, give it to the people you love." - Maya Angelou
"Love isn't something you find. Love is something that finds you." - Loretta Young
"I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." - John Green
"A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person." - Mignon McLaughlin
"I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone." - J.R.R. Tolkien
"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." - Winnie the Pooh
"True love stories never have endings." - Richard Bach
"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." - Wuthering Heights
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." - Audrey Hepburn
"You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." - Dr. Seuss
"Love is friendship that has caught on fire." - Ann Landers
Valentine's Day Captions for Singles
Happy Valentine's Day to me. I love you.
If you can stay in love for more than two years, you're on something.
Happy Drink-Wine-and-Eat-Chocolate-Alone Day!
Thank u, next.
Reminder: All candy will be 50% off tomorrow.
Dear Cupid: Forget the guy, just send the candy.
Here's to my true love: Pizza.
Being single on Valentine's Day is so much better than dating someone who would buy you a drugstore teddy bear.
All of me...loves all of me.
In a relationship with me.
"If you can't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?" - RuPaul
