12 best Valentine's Day gifts from Amazon Canada at every price
Yahoo Lifestyle Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and while this year will look a little different, it doesn’t mean you have to stop celebrating all things love. Whether you’re opting for a virtual get-together or a celebration with those in your home, there’s always a few thoughtful, fun and romantic gifts that go a long way.
Amazon Canada is one of the top destinations to find the perfect Valentine’s Day gift ideas, with options available within pretty much any budget. Not to mention that Prime Members can score same-day and next-day delivery, making it easy to find gifts even at the very last minute.
In case you’re in need of a little gift-giving inspiration, we’ve put together a range of top picks under different price points, from $15, to over $200 if you’re in the mood to splurge.
Gifts under $20
Custom Night Sky Map
This constellation map is a sweet, romantic gift highlighting what the stars looked like the day you met or tied the knot. All you need to do is provide a few details (date, time and location) and your map is ready to be framed at home.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $15
Lindt Lindor Valentine Gift Box Milk Chocolate
You can never go wrong with chocolates, like this Lindt milk chocolate heart made with an irresistibly smooth melting filling.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $14
Ferrero Golden Gallery Signature Fine Assorted Chocolates
Another option for chocolate gifts is this signature box form Ferrero Rocher that includes 12 gourmet chocolate pieces in an array of different flavours. If you’re looking for even more options, check out our list of Valentine’s Day chocolates.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $19
Gifts under $50
Nintendo eShop Gift Card
For the gamer in your life, we suggest an eShop Gift Card from Nintendo so they can put this towards the wide range of new games that have dropped this year.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $20
Bamboo Cheese Board Set with Drawer Wooden Charcuterie Tray Platter
Since we’re all spending more time at home, owning a charcuterie board is almost a staple in every household. This is an eco-friendly bamboo version comes with a slide out drawer and matching cutlery.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $44
The Duke and I: Bridgerton
Is your partner a fan of the popular Netflix series “Bridgerton”? Then chances are they’ll enjoy reading the book that started the phenomenon for themselves.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $25
Gifts under $100
LEGO Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets Aragog's Lair Building Kit
Bored of quarantining with puzzles? Put your skills to the test with this 157 piece LEGO kit to build Aragog's Lair in the Forbidden Forest from “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.”
SHOP IT: Amazon, $77
Presto Stuffler Stuffed Belgian Waffle Maker
This waffle maker makes quite the gift for foodies, and can be used to create delicious Belgian-style stuffed waffles with sweet and savoury dishes.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $94
Gifts under $150
Endy Sheets Set
Give the gift of comfort with this sleep set from Endy that includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, and two pillow cases. The custom weave is designed for silky softness, luxurious feel, and breathability.
SHOP IT: Amazon, from $120
Braun MQ735 MultiQuick Hand Blender
This hand blender has a unique bell-shaped blending shaft for fast results. From delicious dishes to smoothies, this must-have blender truly does it all.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $129
Gifts over $200
iRobot Roomba e5 (5150) Robot Vacuum
To make their lives easier this Valentine’s Day, gift them with this robotic vacuum cleaner that pulls in stubborn dirt with power-lifting suction for clean floors without the effort.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $350 (originally $450)
Google Pixel 4A
Need a hand capturing the romantic vibes or celebrating virtually? Be together in the moment despite the distance with built-in Google Duo on the Pixel 4A and take advantage of its AR effects to make video calls even more fun.
SHOP IT: Amazon, $480
