These Sweet Valentine's Day Captions Will Get You All the Likes This Year
February 14 is a day for romantic dinners and cute Valentine's Day gifts for your significant other — or, it's simply an excuse for indulging in a lot of chocolate (your one true love!). Whether you're single or taken, though, everyone knows that Valentine's Day is a great time for sharing all those picture-perfect Instagram shots — which of course deserve a fitting caption that's just as sweet as the holiday. Luckily, we've rounded up the best Valentine's Day captions for Instagram right here!
Whether you're looking for romantic or cute ideas — or even some funny Valentine's Day captions for singles — there's a perfect caption for every type of Instagram pic on our list. And if you can't find the words to express all your romantic feelings yourself, why not borrow some from a heartfelt Valentine's Day quote, or even from one of the best love songs ever? You'll be getting all those likes before you know it — especially if you're posting an adorable couples pic or a snapshot of your delicious Valentine's Day dessert.
Romantic Valentine’s Day Captions
Cupid called, he says you’ve stolen my heart.
I only have heart eyes for you.
Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite.
You are my greatest adventure.
Still crushing on you since the moment we met.
The best things in life are better with you.
Life is better when we're going through it together.
Home is wherever I'm with you.
Love you today, tomorrow, forever.
You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever.
Two peas in a pod.
Together is a wonderful place to be.
Couples that laugh together, last together.
Funny Valentine’s Day Captions
You're the only person I send the heart eyes emoji to.
Roses are red. Violets are blue. My Valentine’s date is cuter than you.
I love you more than pizza ... and that's saying a lot.
Found the person who annoys me the least and called it love.
If we were on a sinking ship, I’d share my door with you.
So glad that I went from your snack to your meal.
I'd press pause on my favorite song for you.
So happy we both swiped right.
Every pizza me loves every pizza you.
I love you for being my emergency contact.
And it all started with Netflix and chill.
I love you even when I'm hangry.
The world needs more love and less work emails.
Single Life Valentine's Day Captions
I'm going to spend Valentine's Day with my true love: food.
Dear Cupid: Forget the guy, just send the candy.
Reminder: All candy will be 50% off tomorrow.
Can't wait to spend Valentine's Day with my boyfriends — Ben & Jerry.
Happy Drink-Wine-and-Eat-Chocolate-Alone Day!
Sorry, I'm in a relationship with champagne.
Happy Valentine's Day to the couple who always welcomes me as a third wheel.
Here's to my true love: Pizza.
Happy Valentine's Day to me, my cat and my glass of wine.
Spending Valentine's Day with my favorite person: myself.
Love the wine you’re with.
I followed my heart and it led me to the fridge.
Happy Valentine's Day to myself. I love you.
Valentine’s Day Captions Inspired by Pop Culture
"It's a love story, baby just say yes." —Taylor Swift
"Pick me. Choose me. Love me." —Grey's Anatomy
"You’re my lobster." —Friends
"Your love's got me looking so crazy right now." —Beyonce
"I love you and I like you." —Parks and Recreation
"Some people are worth melting for." —Frozen
“All of me, loves all of you." —John Legend
"If you're a bird, I'm a bird." —The Notebook
You're the Jim to my Pam. —The Office
"Three words, eight letters. Say it and I'm yours." —Gossip Girl
"I just called to say I love you." —Stevie Wonder
"I accepted the rose." —The Bachelor
"You're my person." —Grey's Anatomy
Valentine’s Day Quote Captions
"If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." —A.A. Milne, "Winnie the Pooh"
"Love is composed of a single soul inhabiting two bodies." —Aristotle
"The best thing to hold onto in life is each other." —Audrey Hepburn
"All you need is love ... But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt." —Charles M. Schulz
"You know you are in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." —Dr. Seuss
"Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves alone — we find it with another." —Thomas Merton
"Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same." —Wuthering Heights
"Love isn’t something you find. Love is something that finds you." —Loretta Young
"We loved with a love that was more than love." —Edgar Allan Poe, "Annabel Lee"
"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." —George Sand
"Where there is love, there is life." —Gandhi
"Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage." —Lao Tzu
"If I had a flower for every time I thought of you ... I could walk through my garden forever." —Alfred Tennyson
