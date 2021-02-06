Valentine’s Week 2021: Here’s What the 7 Days Comprise
Valentine’s week is almost here, with its seven days filled with love. Initially, Valentine's Day celebrations were religious in nature, but now they have become an important part of the pop culture.
As per the popular belief, Saint Valentine was a priest who reportedly helped Christian couples get married in secrecy, and it was due to such acts, that he was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II who was believed to have been against the institution of marriage.
People across the world celebrate each day of the week, starting from 7 February to 14 February.
Valentine’s Week 2020: List of All Days
Rose Day, 7 February: Valentine’s week celebrations begin on this day with the fragrance and beauty of roses. People express their love to their loved ones by presenting roses.
Propose Day, 8 February: The second day of the valentine’s week is celebrated as propose day. After celebrating rose day, people celebrate propose day by expressing their feelings to their loved ones.
Chocolate Day, 9 February: On this day, people celebrate love by gifting chocolates to each other.
Teddy Day, 10 February: The fourth day is Teddy Day when hearts, furry bears and other soft toys are exchanged between lovers.
Promise Day, 11 February: On this day, people make commitments or promises to their loved ones for a long-lasting relationship.
Hug Day, 12 February: The sixth day is celebrated as Hug Day, when people embrace each other to express their fondness.
Kiss Day, 13 February: On this day, couples show their love for each other by way of kisses.
Valentine’s Day, 14 February: The concluding day of the Valentine’s Week is celebrated as Valentine’s Day.
