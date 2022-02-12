Valentine’s Day recipes with the wow factor – from confit duck to chocolate fondant

Thomasina Miers, Nigel Slater, Anna Jones, Yotam Ottolenghi, Felicity Cloake and Liam Charles
Brunch for late risers

Thomasina Miers suggests a lie-in to work up an appetite for this creative recipe of green brunch eggs.

Two courses for two

Baked ricotta with roasted beetroots
Get hands-on with langoustines along with Nigel Slater’s baked ricotta with roasted beetroots, then miso-glazed fruit buns.

Watching When Harry Met Sally will set you up for these Anna Jones recipes: Katz’s deli-inspired tofu melts, and cherry and chocolate ice-cream sundaes.

Full-on feasts

Push the boat out, recommends Yotam Ottolenghi, with these recipes for smoked haddock and oyster quiches, confit duck wraps with pomegranate jam, and rice pudding with roast rhubarb and tarragon.

Prawns in vanilla and rum butter
Cook these Yotam Ottolenghi recipes ahead so you can spend more time together: burnt aubergine with feta and harissa oil, feta prawns in vanilla and rum butter with sticky rice and papaya pickle, and coffee mousse with tahini chocolate sauce.

Confit duck legs with shallots and pomegranate
Add a dash of the unexpected with Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for whole roast kohlrabi with herb oil and fried almonds, confit duck legs with shallots, pomegranate and coriander, and coffee and pandan puddings.

Blood orange, grapefruit and aperol sorbet
It’s the perfect time for comfort food and memories, sparked by Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for gnocchi alla romana, smoked aubergine meatballs in tomato sauce, and blood orange, grapefruit and Aperol sorbet.

Dreamy desserts

Chocolate fondants
Felicity Cloake’s recipes to melt hearts – how to make the perfect chocolate fondant and chocolate pots.

A shot of tequila adds a thrill to Thomasina Miers’ recipe for rhubarb jellies with white chocolate cream.

Liam Charles hits the sweet spot with his recipe for heart-shaped shortbread sandwich biscuits.

And over to you …

Linguine with tomato sauce and prawns
Guardian readers share 12 romantic recipe ideas, from prawn linguine to coq au vin.

