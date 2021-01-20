Valentine’s Day meal deals 2021: Supermarket dine in for two offers, from Iceland to Waitrose

Whether it’s meaty mains or vegan-friendly delights, there’s something for everyone this year (The Independent)

Whether you relish in the opportunity to get romantic or prefer to keep things low key, Valentine’s Day offers an excuse to celebrate.

Last year’s event was one of the last seasonal holidays to be celebrated without coronavirus restrictions in place – since then, we’ve had a lockdown Easter, Christmas and many, many birthdays.

And with the past year tainted by curtailments, and the current lockdown rules stipulating restaurants must stay closed in England, why not mark the occasion by treating you and your fellow foodie to a delicious dinner at home.

While you may feel that dinnertime is becoming less of an occasion, there are still ways to turn it into a dining experience to remember. Luckily our favourite supermarkets have stepped up to make it that little bit easier, offering delicious “dine in for two” menus.

You can expect everything from steak and chips to a full three-course affair with a bottle of wine – at Waitrose you can even opt for fizz – all at a more purse-friendly price than ordering a takeaway.

With everything pre-prepared, neither you nor your valentine will have to take on any arduous cooking responsibilities, making the celebrations just that little bit easier.

Whether it’s a date night with your partner, galentine’s celebration, or just enjoying a nice dinner with your household, these are the meal deals you need on your radar.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Co-op

Co-op

Price: £15 (or £12 with a soft drink)

Availability: From Wednesday 10 February

What’s included: Starter, main, side, dessert and drink

All the food in this year’s Co-op offering is from its “Irresistible” premium range, and there is also a full vegan menu on offer for the first time. You can expect starters to range from chorizo arancini to vegan slow-roasted tomato and vegetable tarts. For your main course, choose from rump steaks with peppercorn butter or salmon en croute, and serve with a side of buttery mash potato or an asparagus and tenderstem broccoli medley. If there’s still room for more, you’ll also get a dessert from a choice of five, including Belgian chocolate and orange tortes or a vegan dark chocolate and sour cherry brownie.

Story continues

Available online and in-store from 10 February

Waitrose

Waitrose

Price: £20

Availability: From Tuesday 10 February

What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert and drink (including fizz) or box of chocolates

While it’s one of the most expensive options, we think this looks like one of the best supermarket dine-in deals on offer for Valentine’s Day. With 12 mains to choose from, including a rack of lamb, vegan spiced vegetable filo swirls, coq au vin or salmon fillet, Waitrose has you covered this year. Serve with any two sides of your choice, such as parmentier potatoes or a baby leaf salad, followed by a delicious dessert (the espresso martini chocolate tortes caught our eye).

The starters sound good too – you can expect dishes from Heston Blumenthal’s range, like his bloody mary prawn cocktail, as well as breaded vegan melts. Plus, your drink of choice can include a bottle of fizz, which is something that other supermarkets are not offering.

Available online and in-store from 10 February

Iceland

Iceland

Price: £8

Availability: From Tuesday 2 February

What’s included: Main and two sides

Last year Iceland offered three Gino D’Acampo dishes and a bottle of wine, but this year is a slightly more stripped back affair. In its "restaurant quality romantic meal for two” range, choose either sirloin or Aberdeen Angus rump, served with steak-cut chips and onion rings. While this is one of the cheapest dine-in options, it’s worth noting that you will miss out on a starter, dessert and drinks.

Available online and in-store from 2 February

For more tasty options, read our guide to the fine dining restaurants that’ll deliver to your door

Read More

Until restaurants reopen, recreate the dining experience at home

Fine dining takeaway: The restaurants delivering to your door

The DIY meal kits to buy from your favourite restaurants