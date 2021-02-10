Your Valentine’s Day Horoscope Is Here

Lisa Stardust
·7 min read


Sure, there may be too much pressure on Valentine’s Day to be the most romantic day of the year. But this February 14, the stars are conspiring to heighten our passions and pleasures, making us feel happy, gooey, and — yes — a little more in love than usual. And that’s true whether you’re caught in Cupid’s chokehold or celebrating the single life.

The Aries moon is making the evening desirous, ravenous, and rapturous. Communication-ruling Mercury retrograde and freedom-loving Jupiter align in independent Aquarius the day after Mercury retrograde and passionate Venus connect in the sign of the water-bearer, giving us the motivation to assert our feelings without hesitation. One thing is certain: The wintery chill will be left outside as the heat is ignited indoors — particularly in the boudoir. Find your sign for a deeper look into what you can expect this Valentine’s Day.

Aries
March 21 to April 19

The moon is in alignment with your sun, urging you to focus on your needs, Aries. You may find yourself wanting to spend the day connecting with your friends and taking care of yourself — even if you’re boo’d up. The most important relationship is the one you have with yourself, after all. If someone highlights and accentuates the parts of yourself that you love, then that’s wonderful. But you should never settle for anything less than fabulous. As you know, that totally goes against the natural order of being an independent ram.
Taurus
April 20 to May 20

Being that your planetary ruler is Venus (who represents love and sensual delights), it’s safe to say that you put a lot of TLC into Valentine’s Day, Taurus. This year, the Aquarius stellium (meaning: the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn are all lined up in the air sign) is orbiting the professional sector of your chart. As a result, you may get distracted by office drama, which is why it’s a good idea to send all of your work calls straight to voicemail. Hide your phone, and give your all to your boo or yourself — but no one else.
Gemini
May 21 to June 20

Mercury retrograde’s connection with expansive Jupiter is making you thirst for the tea about your crush or partner‘s past, Gemini. While they may be inclined to tell you all the deets about their childhood and dreams, they’ll expect the same from you. Chances are, you don’t want to share your deep feelings or discuss your former high school days. Although it will be hard, slowly slowly peel back your layers. Allow the hidden parts of you to emerge, and get intimate.
Cancer
June 21 to July 22

You’re naturally giving when it comes to love, Cancer, which means that you’re always going to put your partner first. This isn’t a bad thing. Just make sure that your boo is reciprocating in their own way; you don’t want to be taken for granted, especially on Valentine’s Day. If you take a step back, you’ll find that your crush or boo is taking the lead and planning a romantic evening (unbeknownst to you) due to the moon’s placement in fiery Aries. Let them show their affection.
Leo
July 23 to August 22

It’s time for you to DTR and know your role this Valentine’s Day, Leo. This will allow you to understand how you need to prepare for the holiday and the future of your situationship. Finding the right words to express your big feels will be challenging — especially because Mercury is retrograde during this holiday. So you may get tongue-tied and flub a few times before you’re able to concisely state your case. But it’ll be worth the effort, so speak from the heart.
Virgo
August 23 to September 22

Instead of planning an all-out Valentine’s Day, have a chill night in, Virgo. The Aries moon and Mercury’s moonwalk will both be urging you to have an early night tangled up in the sheets. TBF, in most spots it’s too cold out for an outdoor dining date, and so there’s no other place you’d want to be than in the arms of your one and only. If you’re celebrating with your friends on Zoom, try not to pass out while your pals are talking from exhaustion (or, maybe, a lot of wine).
Libra
September 23 to October 22

The spicy Aries moon activates the relationship sector of your chart, making you more than eager to express your deepest emotions, Libra. If you play your cards right, you can end up having an in-depth convo with your crush on FaceTime all night long. All the committed Libras out there will be planning a creative way to state their sentiments. We're thinking of a homemade heart-shaped pizza or a hand-written poem.
Scorpio
October 23 to November 21

As Mercury retrograde and Jupiter link up in the cosmos, you are owning your past mistakes, Scorpio. Being that this planetary meeting occurs on Valentine’s Day, you may find yourself apologizing to an ex or your SO in an effort to make the relationship right and reignite the flame. Unfortunately — or fortunately, depending on how you look it — you could find yourself having make-up sex and a yearning to canoodle with a former love or current partner.
Sagittarius
November 22 to December 21

Always one to look at the bright side of life, your playful spirit is wanting to have fun, Sagittarius. Being that you’re not known to be super romantic, you’ll find yourself setting up practical jokes on your crush or boo as a way to state your feels. Don’t go too far with the tricks and game playing, though, as Mercury retrograde can have the opposite effect that you’re trying to achieve with your pranks. To avoid a fight based on a misunderstanding, cap the jokes at the exploding-snake-in-a-peanut-can gag, instead of making them think you forgot it’s Valentine’s Day.
Capricorn
December 22 to January 19

You’re feelin’ yourself, Capricorn. Rather than focusing on others, you are making this holiday all about you. And, TBH, you totally should! The Aquarius stellium — which refers to the Sun, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn all lining up in the air sign — adds confidence to your overall vibe, making you feel comfortable calling all the shots. Treat yourself and your SO to a yummy meal, followed by champers and strawberries while watching your favorite movies. If you’re unattached, then it’s time for you to scroll through perspective Bumble matches; you may meet someone you like. Either way: Embrace the mega babe magnet that you are.
Aquarius
January 20 to February 18

It’s not like you to have your head in the clouds, Aquarius, but Mercury retrograde is making you act all over the place right now. Not only that, but the Aries moon means your phone will be blowing up with texts from your crush, ex, family… everyone you know. With all this craziness surrounding you, it’s possible you could accidentally forget your romantic Zoom date and opt to have virtual cocktails with your crew. Don’t do that — stay organized!
Pisces
February 19 to March 20

Mercury retrograde is making you feel hella nostalgic for old relationships, Pisces. But if you’re looking for love, it’s time for you to release the past. Focus on letting go in creative ways: Take photos of your exes and mail them to an address that doesn’t exist, for instance. Sending all the old drama and baggage out into the ether will create more space in your life to bring in what you want in relationships. For those attached Pisces, it’s the perfect evening to manifest your relationship goals through sex magic with your boo.

