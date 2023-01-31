Valentine’s Day: Cafes including Costa and Creams launch their special food and drink menus

Beril Naz Hassan
·3 min read
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a themed coffee. (Dani/Unsplash)
It’s that time of the year when heart-shaped gifts and red roses give many of us butterflies.

Whether you’re in a relationship, joyously single, enjoying your situationship, or planning the Galentine’s Day of your dreams, everyone deserves a yummy drink and a lovely bite to celebrate the occasion.

As the countdown to Valentine’s Day begins, high-street cafes have started revealing their exciting special menu items.

Here is a look at some delicious Valentine’s Day food and drink offers, including what Costa Coffee and Crosstown will have in store this February.

Costa Coffee

Those who want to celebrate the day of love with a cup of Costa Coffee can try one of its limited-edition Rolo drinks.

They can have their Rolo Chocolate Caramel with Light Dairy Swirl either as a hot chocolate or a milkshake. Each features a scrumptious chocolate flavour, a drizzle of caramel, and a mini pack of Rolo on the side.

“We have partnered with Rolo to create the ultimate drinks range that is the perfect treat for any chocolate lover,” a Costa Coffee spokesperson said of the partnership. “These new limited-edition drinks are the ultimate hot chocolate offerings and are too delicious not to try. But you’d better be quick, as they’re only available for a short time.”

The Valentine’s Day Rolo range will be in stores from only February 2 to February 15.

Creams Cafe

High-street favourite Creams Cafe is offering lovers a new Melt My Heart bundle that is sure to give you butterflies.

It includes its new Red Velvet Cookie Dough. This is served with two scoops of white chocolate gelato, strawberry drizzle, and a chocolate dome heart to melt with a hot chocolate pouring sauce.

To go with it, you’ll be able to order a strawberry and white chocolate scoop shake for two with a candy floss topping.

If these sound like your cup of tea, they are available from February 4 until February 28.

Crosstown

Crosstown has announced that it will be releasing a number of limited-edition dough bites to mark the occasion.

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to choose from Chocolate and Passionfruit, Rose and Lychee, Chocolate and Cherry Kirsch, and Strawberry Liqueur.

For people who want to have a taste of all four, Crosstown has also released Dough Bite Boxes that can be sent directly to you between February 10 and February 14.

Patisserie Valerie is offering a number of Valentine’s Day specials this year (Patisserie Valerie)
Patisserie Valerie

You can make this year’s Valentine’s Day sweeter by snapping up one of Patisserie Valerie’s limited-edition offerings.

These include its Valentine’s Macaron Gift Box, Strawberry or Chocolate Valentine’s Heart Cake, and, for a little taste of everything, its Patisserie Box.

You can pre-order it now to be delivered from February 4 onwards.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ has revealed February to be its “Month of Love” with three limited-edition doughnuts and drinks on offer.

You can treat yourself or your special someone to a heart-shaped Salted Caramel Kiss or Heartbeat, which features a chocolate filling, raspberry icing and heart sprinkles. Alternatively, you can give the Be My Valentine doughnuts a go, which have a vanilla creme filling, strawberry icing and decorative sprinkles.

And, to wash it down, you can have a Salted Caramel Latte, Chocolate and Raspberry Frappe, or a Vanilla White Iced Mocha.

