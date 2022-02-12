Valentine’s Day on a budget: Here are some Sacramento food deals for under $60

Whether you plan to spend the Valentine’s Day with your partner, a group of friends or alone — these love-inspired deals circulating Sacramento are for everyone.

And because the holiday can get expensive fast, here’s a guide to drinks, food and dessert deals for less than $60.

Choose between $5 drinks at Applebee’s, a heart-shaped pizza at California Pizza Kitchen or rip pictures of your ex with a mouthful of free wings.

Here are several deals to running through Monday:

RESTAURANT DEALS

CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN - $40-50

Dine-in or order online with California Pizza Kitchen and choose from the classic or adventure package to enjoy one appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. Heart-shaped thin crust pizzas are available for dine-in only.

Offer ends Monday. Find a Sacramento location near you.

CHILI’S - $25

Chili’s is offering a Valentine meal for two at its Sacramento locations. Start with an appetizer, then two full-sized entrees and a dessert.

CHEVYS FRESH MEX - $55

Enjoy a three-course sweetheart menu for two and pick two starters, entrees and desserts.

Contact your nearest Sacramento Chevys location for offer availability and to make a reservation.

This offer ends Monday.

HOOTERS - price varies

You can get 10 free boneless wings when you buy 10 wings Monday.

Find a Hooter’s location near you.

DESSERT

BASKIN-ROBBINS - price varies

You can customize a Baskin-Robbins cake with more than 12 choices. Choose an ice cream flavor, cake flavor, design and finish the dessert with a message to make it even more special.

Cakes may require 48 hours to prepare. Find a Sacramento shop near you and order online.

BJ’S RESTURANT BREWHOUSE - $8.25

You can order a personalized red velvet cookie pie and choose between take out, delivery or dine-in options. The dessert is made with white chunks of sweet cream cheese, white chocolate chips and vanilla or chocolate ice cream.

Or BJ’s also offers the option to sign up and earn points to get the treat for free.

KRISPY KREME

Krispy Kreme is selling limited-edition boxes containing Valentine’s Day inspired doughnuts with a built in card.

Each box contains three of each heart-shaped doughnut flavors: cookies and cream, cake batter and chocolate.

Boxes are in stores now through Monday. Delivery is free on all orders through Sunday.

Find a Sacramento location near you.

DRINK SPECIALS

APPLEBEE’S GRILL AND BAR - $5

Applebee’s Grill and Bar is offering Valentine’s Day-inspired discounted drinks. The restaurant is offering a new tipsy cupid drink with strawberry lemonade or the new date night daiquiri served frozen with a strawberry-mango swirl.

It’s dine-in only, and (of course) you have to be 21 or older. Check to find a Sacramento-area location near you.

