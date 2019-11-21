Valentina Shevchenko to defend flyweight title vs. Katlyn Chookagian in February

Current UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will step into the octagon in February to defend her title against Katlyn Chookagian, according to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani.

Helwani reported that the fight will take place Feb. 8 during a UFC pay-per-view event that will be called either UFC 246 or 247. The lack of clarity on the labeling of the fight is due to Conor McGregor — talks are still ongoing regarding his possible Jan. 18 fight against Donald Cerrone. If an agreement is reached, the fight between McGregor and Cerrone would be labeled UFC 246. If not, Shevchenko and Chookagian would fight in UFC 246.

Valentina Shevchenko will defend her UFC flyweight title in February against Katlyn Chookagian. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider /Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

Whatever this fight ends up being called, it’s shaping up to be a must-see event. Shevchenko, who has an 18-3 record, has gone 4-0 since moving from bantamweight to flyweight near the end of 2017, and is considered to be one of the most outstanding female MMA fighters. Chookagian is 13-2 overall and has won five of her last six fights. She earned the opportunity to face Shevchenko for the title by defeating Jennifer Maia by decision at UFC 244 in early November.

Shevchenko has defended her flyweight title twice this year already, and most recently defeated Liz Carmouche by decision in August. This February fight will be Chookagian’s first shot at a UFC title.

