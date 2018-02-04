Valentina Shevchenko Mauls Priscila Cachoeira in One-Sided Fight (UFC Belem Results)

Former women's bantamweight title challenger Valentina Shevchenko made her flyweight debut against promotional newcomer Priscila Cachoeira in the UFC Fight Night 125 co-main event on Saturday in what turned out to be a complete mismatch.

Cachoeira entered the bout undefeated (8-0) but was out of her league. Shevchenko dominated th e fight in every aspect. She landed counter punches and left hands on her feet before opting to take Cachoeira down. On the ground, things got worse for the Brazilian. Shevchenko delivered punches and elbows that left Cachoeira bloodied. Cachoeira didn't have an answer for anything Shevchenko brought. Despite being mauled in the opening round, Cachoeira made it through the frame and came out in the second.

Shevchenko landed a counter right hand to start the second frame and quickly put Cachoeira on her back. She quickly moved to side control before putting Cachoeira in the crucifix position. Unable to defend herself, Cachoeira absorbed repeated right hands. Shevchenko advanced to the mount and postured up. From there she hammered away with punches forcing Cachoeira to roll over. Shevchenko flatted her out and continued to deliver punches until Cachoeira exposed her neck. Shevchenko applied a rear-naked choke forcing “Zombie Girl” to tap out. The fight was so one-sided that Shevchenko landed 217 strikes to Cachoeira's one.

Heading into Saturday's event in Belem, Brazil, Shevchenko was ranked as the top contender at 135 pounds. Following the submission win, Shevchenko called for a title shot against newly crowned 125-pound champion Nicco Montano.

“Before this fight many media people was asking me, ‘why don't you fight for the title now? You have to fight for the title now.' I know champion, excellent champion, Nicco is injured right so that's why I decided to be in form because I was waiting too much. I decided to step in, but if everyone wants to see me fight for the title I do too. Nicco, let's do it,” she said.