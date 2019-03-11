Valentina Shevchenko makes first flyweight title defense at UFC 238 in Chicago

After having won the UFC flyweight title in just her second bout in the division, Valentina Shevchenko has her first title defense scheduled.

Shevchenko (16-3) is slated to defend against Jessica Eye at UFC 238 on June 8 in Chicago, according to UFC officials. The bout has been rumored for weeks, but hadn't been confirmed until Monday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Following an unsuccessful bid to wrest the title from Amanda Nunes at bantamweight, Shevchenko moved down to the 125-pound division. She defeated Priscila Cachoeira in her first UFC flyweight bout, and was then scheduled to challenge inaugural champion Nicco Monatano at UFC 228 last September.

That bout fell apart when Montano was transported to the hospital because of complications from her weight cut and was subsequently stripped of the title.

Shevchenko fought former strawweight queen Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant UFC flyweight title at UFC 231 in December. She won the bout via unanimous decision.

TRENDING > Tatiana Suarez vs. Nina Ansaroff, Katlyn Chookagian vs. Joanne Calderwood Set for UFC 238

Eye (14-6, 1NC) was on the verge of losing her spot on the roster after having gone 1-5 with 1 no contest as a bantamweight before moving down to the flyweight division. She has since reeled off three consecutive victories to move into title contention.

Earlier in the day on Monday, it was also revealed that Tatiana Suarez would face Nina Ansaroff in a strawweight contest in Chicago, while Katlyn Chookagian would fight Joanne Calderwood in another flyweight bout.