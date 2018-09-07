Valentina Shevchenko Issues Statement Claiming Nicco Montano Planned Not to Fight

Valentina Shevchenko ahead of UFC 228

Valentina Shevchenko has been waiting for the better part of the year to challenge Nicco Montano for the UFC flyweight championship, but she wasn't surprised that the fight fell apart on the day of weigh-ins.

Shevchenko and Montano both went through the motions of UFC 228 fight week, conducting interviews, participating in open workouts. All that was left was for them to tip the scales on Friday and step into the Octagon on Saturday.

That's not going to happen.

While Shevchenko showed at the UFC 228 weigh-in and hit the mark for the title fight, Montano was nowhere to be found. She was instead transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure and the fight was canceled, according to the UFC.

Shevchenko isn't buying. She has been saying for weeks that she wouldn't believe that Montano would show up for the fight until they were standing across the Octagon from each other. It was a premonition that came to fruition.

Shevchenko doubled down on her doubts about Montano, saying she wasn't surprised that she backed out of the fight, believing that it was her plan all along.

"I am not surprised about this situation with Nicco. And I told it before, she can pull out from the fight at anytime. She was trying to avoid this fight several times already. It is my 3rd preparation for this fight," Shevchenko wrote on Instagram on Friday.

"Looks like it was her plan from the beginning, to show up for the fight week, to build up her name, speak confident and secure, and then escape from the fight in the last minutes.

"She was speaking about fighting spirit and character.... What kind of fighting spirit she is talking about?

"I don’t believe in a version about health issues, she was looking totally fine in open workout and media day. Her actions are totally unprofessional!

"First of all, I am very sorry for all my fans who came to support me! I am very upset about all this happening. I was preparing for this fight hard and serious. My plan was to leave Dallas with the belt. I will keep moving forward. And will seize the next opportunity to take what is mine.

"Thank you everyone of my dear friends for your support!"

