Valentina Shevchenko Gunning for Nicco Montano and the UFC Flyweight Title

After a lopsided win her UFC flyweight debut, Valentina Shevchenko only has one thing on her mind.

She wants a title shot against 125-pound women's champion Nicco Montano.

While it was probably a foregone conclusion that Shevchenko would be the No. 1 contender on her first day in the division, she still had to get the job done in her fight on Saturday night and that's exactly what she did.

Shevchenko dismantled newcomer Priscila Cachoeira over two rounds at UFC Fight Night 125 before mercifully putting her away by rear-naked choke. Now, the only thing on her mind is facing Montano with the flyweight championship up for grabs later this year.

“Just one name on my mind right now, it's Nicco,” Shevchenko said following her win. “I was not thinking about no one else. It's enough time, I feel she has to be good now.”

Following a season on “The Ultimate Fighter,” as well as her win over Roxanne Modafferi last December to win the title, Montano needed some time off and surgery on her injured foot.

Montano expected to return sometime past the first quarter of 2018 and by all accounts she has her first challenger lined up and ready to go.

“I was ready for this title fight before even [this fight],” Shevchenko stated after her UFC Fight Night 125 victory. “I was ready forever for the fight for the title. Yes, I wanted it from the beginning to have a fight for the title with Nicco, but I knew that she was injured. She has to have a little bit of time to recover. Now I think it's enough time and I think we are ready to do it.

RELATED > Dana White: Referee Mario Yamasaki ‘Should Never Set Foot in the Octagon Again’

“About the belt, that's not my dream, that's my job. It's just the reality. I'm going to get the title at some point.”

Given her performance on Saturday in Belem, Brazil, it's going to be tough for anyone to leap frog Shevchenko for the No. 1 contender's spot, as she looks to fight for the flyweight title in her next bout later this year.