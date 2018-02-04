Valentina Shevchenko Earns $50,000 Bonus For Bloody Beat Down At UFC Fight Night in Brazil

Valentina Shevchenko will leave Brazil with her first win at flyweight in the UFC as well as an extra $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night' in her win over Priscila Cachoeira.

Shevchenko absolutely decimated Cachoeira in the fight as the former title contender out landed the UFC rookie 230-3 in total strikes before mercifully putting her away by rear naked choke in the second round.

Bantamweight contender Iuri Alcantara also took home $50,000 for his devastating first round knockout against former title contender Joe Soto on the preliminary card.

Middleweight knockout artist Thiago Santos and his opponent Anthony Smith both earned $50,000 for their part in the ‘Fight of the Night' after thrilling the Brazilian crowd as they kicked off the main card on Saturday night.

The UFC's first ever show in Belem was definitely a success with a sold out crowd of 10,144 in attendance to witness hometown hero Lyoto Machida get a win in the main event as he defeated Eryk Anders by split decision.