Valentina Shevchenko calls for immediate rematch after UFC 285 title loss to Alexa Grasso

Valentina Shevchenko is determined to get back what was hers for so long.

The former UFC women’s flyweight champion was dethroned on Saturday night in likely the biggest upset of 2023. Shevchenko (23-4 MMA, 12-3 UFC) was submitted by Alexa Grasso in the co-main event of UFC 285 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The defeat snapped a seven-fight title defense streak for Shevchenko, who is itching to get the belt back.

“Definitely an immediate rematch, because I know I was winning the fight,” Shevchenko told Joe Rogan during her in-cage post-fight interview.

Grasso (16-3 MMA, 8-3 UFC) took Shevchenko’s back and submitted her after she failed on a spinning attack in the fourth round. Shevchenko was winning the fight on the scorecards prior to the finish.

Shevchenko believes it was her wrongdoing that gave Grasso the win.

“This is what happens in mixed martial arts,” Shevchenko said. “You’re winning the fight all rounds, no doubt, and a stupid situation can change the whole game. This is part of the game. Congratulations to Alexa, but I know I’m stronger. If it wasn’t for the spinning kick, it would’ve been a different result.”

Shevchenko does see a positive side to the loss. She believes the division has now become more exciting given the abrupt change.

“Every one trains hard, and you do whatever you have to do to win the fight in any situation,” Shevchenko said. “This is what happens. At least there’s some movement in the flyweight division. This created more feels. It’s more alive before I come back and get my title back.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 285.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie