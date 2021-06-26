Valentin Moldavsky has nothing to say to Ryan Bader, but looking forward to their fight

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Bellator has a new heavyweight king – or perhaps more accurately, a co-king.

Valentin Moldavsky (11-1 MMA, 6-0 BMMA) outworked a game and gritty Tim Johnson (15-7 MMA, 3-3 BMMA) for a unanimous decision win in the Bellator 261 main event to take the interim heavyweight title. The interim belt is the first in Bellator’s long history.

Now Moldavsky is set up for an eventual title unification fight with champion Ryan Bader, whose participation in Bellator’s ongoing light heavyweight grand prix necessitated the interim belt. After his win, Moldavsky said he doesn’t have much to say to Bader – but is looking forward to their fight down the road.

Check out the full interview with Moldavsky in the video above.

Bellator 261 took place Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The main card aired on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.