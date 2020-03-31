The Valens Company Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the TSX

KELOWNA, BC, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Valens GroWorks Corp. (TSXV:VLNS.V - News) (OTCQX:VLNCF - News) (the "Company", "Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce it has received conditional approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to uplist from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") to the TSX.

"Graduating to the TSX represents a significant milestone in our efforts to broaden our appeal to a larger shareholder base and raise the company's profile among the investment community," said Tyler Robson, CEO of The Valens Company. "Coming off a record year of growth for the company, this uplisting will work to enhance the liquidity of our stock and enable us to continue building long-term shareholder value."

Final approval of the listing is subject to the Company fulfilling any remaining conditions as required by the TSX. The Company expects to satisfy all of the requirements and will issue a statement once a trading date has been confirmed by the TSX. Upon completion of the final listing requirements, The Valens Company's common shares and warrants will be delisted from the TSXV and commence trading on the TSX under the trading symbols "VLNS" and "VLNS.WT." The Company's shares will continue to trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol 'VLNCF'.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development and manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next generation products in development for future release. Finally, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. The Company expects to formally change its name in due course. For more information, please visit http://thevalenscompany.com. The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://thevalenscompany.com/investors/.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The TSXV or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.

