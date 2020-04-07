The Valens Company to Hold Conference Call to Discuss Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

KELOWNA, B.C. , April 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Valens GroWorks Corp (VLNS.V) (VLNCF) (the "Company", "Valens" or "The Valens Company"), a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products, is pleased to announce it will issue its first quarter financial results, for the period ended February 29, 2020 , on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 , after markets close.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

The Company will host a conference call the following day, Wednesday, April 15, 2020 , at 11:00 am Eastern Time / 8:00 am Pacific Time to discuss the financial results and business outlook.

Participant Dial-In Numbers:

Toll-Free: 1-877-407-0792

Toll / International: 1-201-689-8263

*Participants should request The Valens Company Earnings Call or provide confirmation code 13701091

The call will be available via webcast on the Valens Investor page of the Company website at https://thevalenscompany.com/investors/ or at this link. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download, and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will be available on the The Valens Company Investor page approximately two hours after the conference call has ended.

Tyler Robson , Chief Executive Officer, Chris Buysen , Chief Financial Officer, Jeffrey Fallows , President, and Everett Knight , Executive Vice President of Corporate Development and Capital Markets, will be conducting a question and answer session following the prepared remarks.

Appointment of New Auditor

The Valens Company has changed its auditor to KPMG LLP (the "New Auditor") from Davidson and Company LLP (the "Former Auditor"), effective March 30, 2020 . In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") the Company has filed a Change of Auditor Notice on SEDAR together with letters from each of the New Auditor and the Former Auditor, with each letter confirming agreement with the statements contained in the notice, as applicable. There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined in NI 51-102 related to this change.

About The Valens Company

The Valens Company is a global leader in the end-to-end development and manufacturing of innovative, cannabinoid-based products. The Company is focused on being the partner of choice for leading Canadian and international cannabis brands by providing best-in-class, proprietary services including CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less and terpene extraction, analytical testing, formulation and white label product development and manufacturing. Valens is the largest third-party extraction company in Canada with an annual capacity of 425,000 kg of dried cannabis and hemp biomass at our purpose-built facility in Kelowna, British Columbia which is in the process of becoming European Union (EU) Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) compliant. The Valens Company currently offers a wide range of product formats, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays and vape pens as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, injectables, natural health products and has a strong pipeline of next generation products in development for future release. Finally, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Labs is a Health Canada licensed ISO 17025 accredited cannabis testing lab providing sector-leading analytical services and has partnered with Thermo Fisher Scientific to develop a Centre of Excellence in Plant-Based Science. The Company expects to formally change its name in due course. For more information, please visit http://thevalenscompany.com. The Company's investor deck can be found specifically at http://thevalenscompany.com/investors/.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The TSXV or other regulatory authority has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. We seek Safe Harbour.

