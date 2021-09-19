Valencia vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How To Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Team Latestly
Real Madrid would face Valencia in an away clash at the Mestalla Stadium of September 20, Monday. The match has a start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and would be telecasted live on MTV SD/HD channel since Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of La Liga 2021-22 in India. Fans can also catch live streaming of this match on the Voot Select App.

