Valencia starlet ‘under surveillance’ at Real Madrid

The powers that be at La Liga giants Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the development of Valencia starlet Yarek Gasiorowski.

That’s according to Diario AS, who have on Thursday provided an insight into developments behind the scenes in the Spanish capital.

Gasiorowski, for his part, is a 19-year-old central defender, who has long been making a name for himself as a potential star in the making in Valencia.

Afforded starts in three of Los Che’s La Liga fixtures thus far this season, the youngster shone bright, showcasing his impressive talents on and off the ball alike.

And such endeavours, it would appear, did not go at all unappreciated on the part of the brass at the aforementioned Real Madrid.

Amid their ongoing search for reinforcements at the heart of defence, Los Blancos are understood to have earmarked Gasiorowski as a leading target.

As per a report from AS:

‘The Valencian, European Under-19 champion, has been under surveillance for some time and is a doubly attractive profile for being a left-footed centre-back.’

Conor Laird – GSFN