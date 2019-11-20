Valencia MotoGP testing: Yamaha's Vinales fastest on second day
Maverick Vinales topped the final day of Valencia 2020 pre-season MotoGP testing by 0.164 seconds from fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.
After a first hour without action, Honda's Stefan Bradl took to the circuit as well as KTM trio Pol Espargaro, Iker Lecuona (Tech3) and Brad Binder.
Bradl was forced to park up after just a few corners after his 2020 Honda encountered a mechanical issue, with Marc Marquez also experiencing an issue with that bike later in the morning.
Espargaro set the early pace at 1m32.080s on the '20 KTM, with Marquez taking over with a 1m30.950s on his first run on the '19 RC213V.
As the second hour drew to a close, Petronas SRT's Franco Morbidelli went fastest with a 1m30.803s - though would be deposed around 30 minutes later by Marquez on the 2020 Honda he wrecked in a crash on Tuesday.
Moments later, the session was brought to a brief halt when Andrea Iannone's Aprilia caught fire on the way into Turn 1 and left fluid on the circuit.
Marquez's 1m30.664s benchmark stood for almost an hour, before Tuesday pacesetter Fabio Quartararo assumed control of the timesheets with a 1m30.591s.
Quartararo further improved to a 1m30.013s an hour later, which would not be toppled until the final 70 minutes, when Vinales dipped into the 1m29s for the first time this week with a 1m29.849s as he continued to test Yamaha's new engine and chassis.
As Quartararo packed up with an hour still to go, Vinales would come under no threat before the chequered flag.
Morbidelli was third to complete another Yamaha 1-2-3, while LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow brushed off a late fall to end the day fourth, having spent Wednesday comparing the current and prototype versions of the RC213V - including a new aerodynamic fairing.
Joan Mir led Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins in fifth, both putting more miles on the GSX-RR's new engine, with Marquez seventh in the end with a 1m30.556s set on the 2020-spec Honda - on which he also tested a new aero package.
Pol Espargaro - who crashed at Turn 10 in the morning - the sister works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi and Pramac's Jack Miller, who trialled a new seat unit amongst other small items on his Ducati, rounded out the top 10.
Andrea Dovizioso was Ducati's top works rider in 11th, while team-mate Danilo Petrucci opted to sit out Wednesday's running in order to recover from a shoulder issue that limited him to just 10 laps on Tuesday.
Honda's new signing Alex Marquez enjoyed a less complicated second day on the LCR-run 2019-spec RC213V, improving his lap time from Tuesday by six tenths to a 1m32.235s to end the test 20th after logging 76 laps.
Fellow rookie Binder was last of the 22 riders present, some 2.5s off the pace, while Tech3 counterpart Lecuona once again led the debutants in 15th.
Wednesday times
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m29.849s
-
67
2
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m30.013s
0.164s
64
3
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
Yamaha
1m30.114s
0.265s
52
4
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
Honda
1m30.316s
0.467s
73
5
Joan Mir
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m30.427s
0.578s
61
6
Alex Rins
Suzuki
Suzuki
1m30.503s
0.654s
57
7
Marc Marquez
Honda
Honda
1m30.556s
0.707s
71
8
Pol Espargaro
KTM
KTM
1m30.685s
0.836s
46
9
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
Yamaha
1m30.781s
0.932s
68
10
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m30.854s
1.005s
59
11
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
Ducati
1m31.143s
1.294s
42
12
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m31.258s
1.409s
63
13
Michele Pirro
Pramac Ducati
Ducati
1m31.424s
1.575s
40
14
Dani Pedrosa
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m31.470s
1.621s
48
15
Iker Lecuona
Tech3 KTM
KTM
1m31.515s
1.666s
57
16
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m31.526s
1.677s
43
17
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
Ducati
1m31.597s
1.748s
59
18
Stefan Bradl
Honda
Honda
1m31.657s
1.808s
54
19
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m31.800s
1.951s
38
20
Alex Marquez
LCR Honda
Honda
1m32.235s
2.386s
79
21
Bradley Smith
Aprilia
Aprilia
1m32.249s
2.400s
32
22
Brad Binder
KTM
KTM
1m32.367s
2.518s
66
