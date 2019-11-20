Valencia MotoGP testing: Yamaha's Vinales fastest on second day

Lewis Duncan
Vinales fastest as Valencia test comes to close
Vinales fastest as Valencia test comes to close

Maverick Vinales topped the final day of Valencia 2020 pre-season MotoGP testing by 0.164 seconds from fellow Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo.

After a first hour without action, Honda's Stefan Bradl took to the circuit as well as KTM trio Pol Espargaro, Iker Lecuona (Tech3) and Brad Binder.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Bradl was forced to park up after just a few corners after his 2020 Honda encountered a mechanical issue, with Marc Marquez also experiencing an issue with that bike later in the morning.

Espargaro set the early pace at 1m32.080s on the '20 KTM, with Marquez taking over with a 1m30.950s on his first run on the '19 RC213V.

As the second hour drew to a close, Petronas SRT's Franco Morbidelli went fastest with a 1m30.803s - though would be deposed around 30 minutes later by Marquez on the 2020 Honda he wrecked in a crash on Tuesday.

Moments later, the session was brought to a brief halt when Andrea Iannone's Aprilia caught fire on the way into Turn 1 and left fluid on the circuit.

Marquez's 1m30.664s benchmark stood for almost an hour, before Tuesday pacesetter Fabio Quartararo assumed control of the timesheets with a 1m30.591s.

Quartararo further improved to a 1m30.013s an hour later, which would not be toppled until the final 70 minutes, when Vinales dipped into the 1m29s for the first time this week with a 1m29.849s as he continued to test Yamaha's new engine and chassis.

As Quartararo packed up with an hour still to go, Vinales would come under no threat before the chequered flag.

Morbidelli was third to complete another Yamaha 1-2-3, while LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow brushed off a late fall to end the day fourth, having spent Wednesday comparing the current and prototype versions of the RC213V - including a new aerodynamic fairing.

Vinales fastest as Valencia test comes to close
Vinales fastest as Valencia test comes to close

Joan Mir led Suzuki team-mate Alex Rins in fifth, both putting more miles on the GSX-RR's new engine, with Marquez seventh in the end with a 1m30.556s set on the 2020-spec Honda - on which he also tested a new aero package.

Pol Espargaro - who crashed at Turn 10 in the morning - the sister works Yamaha of Valentino Rossi and Pramac's Jack Miller, who trialled a new seat unit amongst other small items on his Ducati, rounded out the top 10.

Andrea Dovizioso was Ducati's top works rider in 11th, while team-mate Danilo Petrucci opted to sit out Wednesday's running in order to recover from a shoulder issue that limited him to just 10 laps on Tuesday.

Honda's new signing Alex Marquez enjoyed a less complicated second day on the LCR-run 2019-spec RC213V, improving his lap time from Tuesday by six tenths to a 1m32.235s to end the test 20th after logging 76 laps.

Fellow rookie Binder was last of the 22 riders present, some 2.5s off the pace, while Tech3 counterpart Lecuona once again led the debutants in 15th.

Wednesday times

Pos

Driver

Team

Car

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m29.849s

-

67

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m30.013s

0.164s

64

3

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

Yamaha

1m30.114s

0.265s

52

4

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

Honda

1m30.316s

0.467s

73

5

Joan Mir

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m30.427s

0.578s

61

6

Alex Rins

Suzuki

Suzuki

1m30.503s

0.654s

57

7

Marc Marquez

Honda

Honda

1m30.556s

0.707s

71

8

Pol Espargaro

KTM

KTM

1m30.685s

0.836s

46

9

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

Yamaha

1m30.781s

0.932s

68

10

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m30.854s

1.005s

59

11

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

Ducati

1m31.143s

1.294s

42

12

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m31.258s

1.409s

63

13

Michele Pirro

Pramac Ducati

Ducati

1m31.424s

1.575s

40

14

Dani Pedrosa

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m31.470s

1.621s

48

15

Iker Lecuona

Tech3 KTM

KTM

1m31.515s

1.666s

57

16

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m31.526s

1.677s

43

17

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

Ducati

1m31.597s

1.748s

59

18

Stefan Bradl

Honda

Honda

1m31.657s

1.808s

54

19

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m31.800s

1.951s

38

20

Alex Marquez

LCR Honda

Honda

1m32.235s

2.386s

79

21

Bradley Smith

Aprilia

Aprilia

1m32.249s

2.400s

32

22

Brad Binder

KTM

KTM

1m32.367s

2.518s

66

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus

What to Read Next

Back