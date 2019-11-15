Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo snatches top spot from Vinales in FP2
Fabio Quartararo held onto top spot in FP2 to end Friday's MotoGP practice for the Valencia Grand Prix fastest of all, while Yamaha stablemate Valentino Rossi crashed again.
Petronas SRT rider Quartararo snatched first place away from works Yamaha man Maverick Vinales in the closing stages to lead the field on Friday by 0.148 seconds.
The early stages of Friday's second session were frantic, with top spot changing hands a number of times over just a handful of laps.
Rossi set the initial pace with a 1m33.055s, before Marc Marquez demoted him with a 1m32.102s just seconds later.
FP1 runner-up Jack Miller soon deposed Marquez by 0.015s, before Vinales put Yamaha back on top with a lap in the 1m31s bracket after just six minutes of the session.
Marquez's next effort of 1m30.974s, however, proved to be the fastest of the day so far and lifted him close to a second clear of the field - just as he did in the early stages of FP1.
Rossi's session was soon once again interrupted by a crash, this time at the Turn 10 right-hander that caught Avintia's Karel Abraham out this morning.
Marquez's laptime sat as the benchmark for some time, with Vinales cutting his advantage just 0.381s.
As the session entered its closing seven minutes, Suzuki's Joan Mir became the first to threaten Marquez's place atop the timesheets, though would miss out by just over three tenths in second.
Miller took a tumble at exiting the Mick Doohan left with 15 minutes remaining, valiantly trying to right himself with his elbow before conceding defeat.
Undeterred by this, he challenged Marquez once back out on track and got to within 0.026s of the Honda rider, before Vinales finally usurped him with a 1m30.883s in the closing moments.
Quartararo trailed him by 0.081s, but hooked up his penultimate tour to post a 1m30.735s which would not be bettered come the chequered flag.
Marquez wound up third on the Honda, 0.239s down on Quartararo, while Miller and the second SRT bike of Franco Morbidelli completed the top five.
Alex Rins headed Suzuki team-mate Mir in sixth, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro beat Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) and LCR's Johann Zarco to eighth.
Dovizioso's session wasn't without incident, as a fluid leak in the second half of the outing from the front of his bike forced him back to pitlane.
Rossi was shuffled down to 14th following his crash, while rookie Iker Lecuona found well over a second in FP2 on the Tech3 KTM and improved to a 1m33.114s - though was still last of the 23-strong field.
Practice two times
Pos
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m30.735s
-
23
2
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m30.883s
0.148s
24
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m30.974s
0.239s
21
4
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m31.000s
0.265s
19
5
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m31.199s
0.464s
23
6
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m31.230s
0.495s
22
7
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m31.280s
0.545s
22
8
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m31.305s
0.570s
17
9
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m31.351s
0.616s
17
10
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
1m31.369s
0.634s
22
11
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m31.433s
0.698s
20
12
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m31.455s
0.720s
19
13
Michele Pirro
Ducati
1m31.765s
1.030s
17
14
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m31.775s
1.040s
15
15
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
1m31.868s
1.133s
19
16
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1m31.880s
1.145s
17
17
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m31.905s
1.170s
19
18
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m32.159s
1.424s
21
19
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m32.278s
1.543s
19
20
Mika Kallio
KTM
1m32.467s
1.732s
19
21
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m32.568s
1.833s
18
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m32.887s
2.152s
20
23
Iker Lecuona
Tech3 KTM
1m33.114s
2.379s
21
Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus