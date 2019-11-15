Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo narrowly leads Miller in practice one

Lewis Duncan
Quartararo pips Miller to lead first practice
Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo led a tight opening practice for MotoGP's Valencia Grand Prix by 0.057 seconds from fellow satellite rider Jack Miller.

World champion Marc Marquez set the pace for most of the session, but was deposed in the final few minutes by Miller and then Quartararo - who fired in a 1m31.455s right at the death.

Marquez led the early stages with a 1m32.327s, which he quickly chipped away at to produce a 1m31.665s to go almost a second clear of the field.

A further effort of 1m31.532s was set to increase his advantage, but a 1m31.976s from Yamaha's Valentino Rossi ensured his gap would only be four tenths.

Honda rider Marquez's laptime stayed the benchmark for almost the entire session, with Sepang winner Maverick Vinales emerging as his closest challenger for a while with a 1m31.595s.

Then with just two minutes left on the clock, Pramac Ducati's Miller finally deposed Marquez by 0.020s while Quartararo shuffled fellow Yamaha rider Vinales out of third.

Quartararo began lighting up the timing screen on his final effort, and took over top spot from Miller by 0.057s, while Marquez was just 0.020s behind the Pramac bike in third.

Vinales couldn't find time in the final flurry of laps and remained fourth with his earlier effort, while the sister SRT M1 of Franco Morbidelli completed the top five to cap off a near-perfect morning for Yamaha.

Rossi was still a factor in that battle for top spot come the closing stages, but a crash at the Nico Terol right-hander of Turn 4 late on resigned him to eighth.

Joan Mir was sixth on the first of the Suzukis, with Pol Espargaro seventh at the scene of his and KTM's maiden podium last year.

Behind Rossi came the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, while Alex Rins rounded out the top 10 on the second of the Suzukis.

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro's morning didn't get off to the best of starts, as he was forced to abandon his Desmosedici when it caught fire.

He returned to the circuit shortly after on his second bike and was 14th behind LCR stand-in Johann Zarco, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Danilo Petrucci on the third of the works team Ducatis present this weekend.

Jorge Lorenzo's farewell weekend kicked off with him sitting 1.4s off the pace in 18th, though only two tenths off LCR's Cal Crutchlow in 15th.

Lorenzo headed Avintia's Karel Abraham, who was the only other crasher aside from Rossi in the session - the Czech rider falling at Turn 10.

Moto2 frontrunner Iker Lecuona made his MotoGP debut filling in for the injured Miguel Oliveira on the Tech3 KTM he will ride full-time next year.

He completed the 23-rider field, 3.1s off the pace after 20 laps, though just two tenths adrift of team-mate Hafizh Syahrin.

Practice one times

Pos

Rider

Team

Time

Gap

Laps

1

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

1m31.455s

-

24

2

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

1m31.512s

0.057s

19

3

Marc Marquez

Honda

1m31.532s

0.077s

23

4

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

1m31.595s

0.140s

23

5

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

1m31.658s

0.203s

21

6

Joan Mir

Suzuki

1m31.794s

0.339s

21

7

Pol Espargaro

KTM

1m31.917s

0.462s

19

8

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

1m31.976s

0.521s

18

9

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

1m32.132s

0.677s

18

10

Alex Rins

Suzuki

1m32.206s

0.751s

22

11

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

1m32.235s

0.780s

20

12

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

1m32.244s

0.789s

17

13

Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

1m32.512s

1.057s

21

14

Michele Pirro

Ducati

1m32.538s

1.083s

10

15

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

1m32.727s

1.272s

21

16

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

1m32.769s

1.314s

17

17

Mika Kallio

KTM

1m32.852s

1.397s

21

18

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

1m32.860s

1.405s

18

19

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

1m33.312s

1.857s

15

20

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

1m33.365s

1.910s

21

21

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

1m33.446s

1.991s

22

22

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

1m34.374s

2.919s

20

23

Iker Lecuona

Tech3 KTM

1m34.563s

3.108s

20


