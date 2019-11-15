Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo narrowly leads Miller in practice one
Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo led a tight opening practice for MotoGP's Valencia Grand Prix by 0.057 seconds from fellow satellite rider Jack Miller.
World champion Marc Marquez set the pace for most of the session, but was deposed in the final few minutes by Miller and then Quartararo - who fired in a 1m31.455s right at the death.
Marquez led the early stages with a 1m32.327s, which he quickly chipped away at to produce a 1m31.665s to go almost a second clear of the field.
A further effort of 1m31.532s was set to increase his advantage, but a 1m31.976s from Yamaha's Valentino Rossi ensured his gap would only be four tenths.
Honda rider Marquez's laptime stayed the benchmark for almost the entire session, with Sepang winner Maverick Vinales emerging as his closest challenger for a while with a 1m31.595s.
Then with just two minutes left on the clock, Pramac Ducati's Miller finally deposed Marquez by 0.020s while Quartararo shuffled fellow Yamaha rider Vinales out of third.
Quartararo began lighting up the timing screen on his final effort, and took over top spot from Miller by 0.057s, while Marquez was just 0.020s behind the Pramac bike in third.
Vinales couldn't find time in the final flurry of laps and remained fourth with his earlier effort, while the sister SRT M1 of Franco Morbidelli completed the top five to cap off a near-perfect morning for Yamaha.
Rossi was still a factor in that battle for top spot come the closing stages, but a crash at the Nico Terol right-hander of Turn 4 late on resigned him to eighth.
Joan Mir was sixth on the first of the Suzukis, with Pol Espargaro seventh at the scene of his and KTM's maiden podium last year.
Behind Rossi came the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, while Alex Rins rounded out the top 10 on the second of the Suzukis.
Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro's morning didn't get off to the best of starts, as he was forced to abandon his Desmosedici when it caught fire.
He returned to the circuit shortly after on his second bike and was 14th behind LCR stand-in Johann Zarco, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Danilo Petrucci on the third of the works team Ducatis present this weekend.
Lorenzo retires
Jorge Lorenzo's farewell weekend kicked off with him sitting 1.4s off the pace in 18th, though only two tenths off LCR's Cal Crutchlow in 15th.
Lorenzo headed Avintia's Karel Abraham, who was the only other crasher aside from Rossi in the session - the Czech rider falling at Turn 10.
KTM's line-up gamble
Moto2 frontrunner Iker Lecuona made his MotoGP debut filling in for the injured Miguel Oliveira on the Tech3 KTM he will ride full-time next year.
He completed the 23-rider field, 3.1s off the pace after 20 laps, though just two tenths adrift of team-mate Hafizh Syahrin.
Practice one times
Pos
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m31.455s
-
24
2
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m31.512s
0.057s
19
3
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m31.532s
0.077s
23
4
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m31.595s
0.140s
23
5
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m31.658s
0.203s
21
6
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m31.794s
0.339s
21
7
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m31.917s
0.462s
19
8
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m31.976s
0.521s
18
9
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m32.132s
0.677s
18
10
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m32.206s
0.751s
22
11
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m32.235s
0.780s
20
12
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m32.244s
0.789s
17
13
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
1m32.512s
1.057s
21
14
Michele Pirro
Ducati
1m32.538s
1.083s
10
15
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m32.727s
1.272s
21
16
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m32.769s
1.314s
17
17
Mika Kallio
KTM
1m32.852s
1.397s
21
18
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1m32.860s
1.405s
18
19
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m33.312s
1.857s
15
20
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
1m33.365s
1.910s
21
21
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m33.446s
1.991s
22
22
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m34.374s
2.919s
20
23
Iker Lecuona
Tech3 KTM
1m34.563s
3.108s
20
