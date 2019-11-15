Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo narrowly leads Miller in practice one

Quartararo pips Miller to lead first practice

Petronas SRT's Fabio Quartararo led a tight opening practice for MotoGP's Valencia Grand Prix by 0.057 seconds from fellow satellite rider Jack Miller.

World champion Marc Marquez set the pace for most of the session, but was deposed in the final few minutes by Miller and then Quartararo - who fired in a 1m31.455s right at the death.

Marquez led the early stages with a 1m32.327s, which he quickly chipped away at to produce a 1m31.665s to go almost a second clear of the field.

A further effort of 1m31.532s was set to increase his advantage, but a 1m31.976s from Yamaha's Valentino Rossi ensured his gap would only be four tenths.

Honda rider Marquez's laptime stayed the benchmark for almost the entire session, with Sepang winner Maverick Vinales emerging as his closest challenger for a while with a 1m31.595s.

Then with just two minutes left on the clock, Pramac Ducati's Miller finally deposed Marquez by 0.020s while Quartararo shuffled fellow Yamaha rider Vinales out of third.

Quartararo began lighting up the timing screen on his final effort, and took over top spot from Miller by 0.057s, while Marquez was just 0.020s behind the Pramac bike in third.

Vinales couldn't find time in the final flurry of laps and remained fourth with his earlier effort, while the sister SRT M1 of Franco Morbidelli completed the top five to cap off a near-perfect morning for Yamaha.

Rossi was still a factor in that battle for top spot come the closing stages, but a crash at the Nico Terol right-hander of Turn 4 late on resigned him to eighth.

Joan Mir was sixth on the first of the Suzukis, with Pol Espargaro seventh at the scene of his and KTM's maiden podium last year.

Behind Rossi came the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso, while Alex Rins rounded out the top 10 on the second of the Suzukis.

Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro's morning didn't get off to the best of starts, as he was forced to abandon his Desmosedici when it caught fire.

He returned to the circuit shortly after on his second bike and was 14th behind LCR stand-in Johann Zarco, Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro and Danilo Petrucci on the third of the works team Ducatis present this weekend.

Jorge Lorenzo's farewell weekend kicked off with him sitting 1.4s off the pace in 18th, though only two tenths off LCR's Cal Crutchlow in 15th.

Lorenzo headed Avintia's Karel Abraham, who was the only other crasher aside from Rossi in the session - the Czech rider falling at Turn 10.

Moto2 frontrunner Iker Lecuona made his MotoGP debut filling in for the injured Miguel Oliveira on the Tech3 KTM he will ride full-time next year.

He completed the 23-rider field, 3.1s off the pace after 20 laps, though just two tenths adrift of team-mate Hafizh Syahrin.

Practice one times

Pos Rider Team Time Gap Laps 1 Fabio Quartararo Petronas Yamaha 1m31.455s - 24 2 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 1m31.512s 0.057s 19 3 Marc Marquez Honda 1m31.532s 0.077s 23 4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1m31.595s 0.140s 23 5 Franco Morbidelli Petronas Yamaha 1m31.658s 0.203s 21 6 Joan Mir Suzuki 1m31.794s 0.339s 21 7 Pol Espargaro KTM 1m31.917s 0.462s 19 8 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1m31.976s 0.521s 18 9 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m32.132s 0.677s 18 10 Alex Rins Suzuki 1m32.206s 0.751s 22 11 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1m32.235s 0.780s 20 12 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1m32.244s 0.789s 17 13 Johann Zarco LCR Honda 1m32.512s 1.057s 21 14 Michele Pirro Ducati 1m32.538s 1.083s 10 15 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1m32.727s 1.272s 21 16 Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1m32.769s 1.314s 17 17 Mika Kallio KTM 1m32.852s 1.397s 21 18 Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1m32.860s 1.405s 18 19 Karel Abraham Avintia Ducati 1m33.312s 1.857s 15 20 Francesco Bagnaia Pramac Ducati 1m33.365s 1.910s 21 21 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1m33.446s 1.991s 22 22 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 KTM 1m34.374s 2.919s 20 23 Iker Lecuona Tech3 KTM 1m34.563s 3.108s 20





