Valencia MotoGP: Quartararo heads Marquez in Saturday practice
Fabio Quartararo did not relent his stranglehold on MotoGP's Valencia Grand Prix practice timesheets on Saturday morning, topping the session by 0.224 seconds from Marc Marquez.
Friday pacesetter Quartararo had led third practice in the early running, and took back over late on with a 1m30.232s to head into this afternoon's qualifying as the rider to beat.
Marquez edged clear of the field with a 1m31.631s five minutes in, which he duly improved by six tenths before becoming the first rider to improve on combined times with a 1m30.898s - a laptime just 0.163s outside Quartararo's Friday best.
This moved the Honda rider half a second clear of the field in practice three but kept him third overall on combined times.
Marquez's lap would remain the benchmark in the session until the closing stages.
Quartararo's Petronas SRT Yamaha team-mate Franco Morbidelli challenged Marquez's time as the session entered its final eight minutes, but missed out by 0.086s.
Four minutes later, works Yamaha runner Maverick Vinales deposed Marquez with a 1m30.766s, before his team-mate Valentino Rossi took over at the top of the combined times with a 1m30.630s.
Pramac's Jack Miller, who had also led early on, returned to the top of the standings shortly after Rossi set his pacesetting lap with a 1m30.543s, though Quartararo was by then starting to light up the timing screens.
Quartararo produced a 1m30.232s, which would not be bettered as the chequered flag brought the session to an end, with Marquez leaping up to second with a final effort of 1m30.456s.
Miller held onto third ahead of Rossi and Morbidelli, while Vinales found himself shuffled back to sixth after the final salvo of laps.
Factory Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Dovizioso slotted in behind the Yamaha rider, with Joan Mir the only Suzuki directly into Q2 after team-mate Alex Rins missed out in 12th.
LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow secured the last direct Q2 placement despite suffering a crash at the Turn 10 right-hander midway through the session.
Aleix Espargaro - who was 18th - crashed his Aprilia twice in practice three, while Pramac's Francesco Bagnaia was sent over the handlebars of his GP18 while exiting pitlane late on in a bizarre incident.
KTM rider Pol Espargaro was denied direct passage to Q2 by just 0.043s in the end, having sat second in the session at one point in the closing stages.
Tech3 KTM rookie Iker Lecuona had an impressive second morning as a MotoGP rider, as he managed to find a further eight tenths on his Friday best and ended up ahead of works KTM rider Mika Kallio, Bagnaia and his Tech3 team-mate Hafizh Syahrin in 20th.
Practice three times
Pos
Rider
Team
Time
Gap
Laps
1
Fabio Quartararo
Petronas Yamaha
1m30.232s
-
20
2
Marc Marquez
Honda
1m30.456s
0.224s
22
3
Jack Miller
Pramac Ducati
1m30.543s
0.311s
19
4
Valentino Rossi
Yamaha
1m30.630s
0.398s
22
5
Franco Morbidelli
Petronas Yamaha
1m30.723s
0.491s
22
6
Maverick Vinales
Yamaha
1m30.735s
0.503s
20
7
Danilo Petrucci
Ducati
1m30.847s
0.615s
21
8
Andrea Dovizioso
Ducati
1m30.851s
0.619s
22
9
Joan Mir
Suzuki
1m30.958s
0.726s
23
10
Cal Crutchlow
LCR Honda
1m30.996s
0.764s
19
11
Pol Espargaro
KTM
1m31.039s
0.807s
20
12
Alex Rins
Suzuki
1m31.093s
0.861s
23
13
Johann Zarco
LCR Honda
1m31.205s
0.973s
22
14
Jorge Lorenzo
Honda
1m31.383s
1.151s
19
15
Andrea Iannone
Aprilia
1m31.667s
1.435s
22
16
Michele Pirro
Ducati
1m31.671s
1.439s
19
17
Karel Abraham
Avintia Ducati
1m31.786s
1.554s
19
18
Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia
1m31.868s
1.636s
13
19
Tito Rabat
Avintia Ducati
1m32.265s
2.033s
24
20
Iker Lecuona
Tech3 KTM
1m32.398s
2.166s
20
21
Mika Kallio
KTM
1m32.521s
2.289s
21
22
Francesco Bagnaia
Pramac Ducati
1m32.599s
2.367s
15
23
Hafizh Syahrin
Tech3 KTM
1m33.046s
2.814s
18
