Valencia MotoGP: Marquez beats Quartararo for 12th win of 2019

Lewis Duncan
Marc Marquez capped off his sixth title-winning MotoGP season with a dominant victory in the Valencia Grand Prix to secure the 2019 teams' title for the Repsol Honda squad.

Petronas SRT Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo led for the first seven laps before being passed by a recovering Marquez, and was unable to mount a challenge to retake the position over the remaining tours.

Poleman Quartararo had run side by side with Pramac's Jack Miller on the run to the first corner at the start, but had to concede the lead to the rocketship Ducati.

He quickly disposed of Miller after a couple of corners and began to build up a small lead, while Marquez had to fight through from sixth after getting hung out at the first turn from second on the grid.

Quartararo held a margin of seven tenths of a second by the third lap, with Marquez soon up to second after snatching second from Miller at the final corner at the end of the previous tour.

The Honda rider slashed Quartararo's lead by a couple of tenths over the next three laps, and made his decisive move on the eighth tour of the 27-lap race at the Turn 11 left-hander - squeezing Quartararo out to the edge of the circuit on the exit.

Marquez immediately got his lead up to six tenths, though Quartararo was able to ensure this remained stagnant for a handful of laps.

Then with nine laps to go, Marquez moved a second out of reach for the first time and would ease across the line for his 12th win of the year by over 1.5s.

Quartararo came under some threat from Miller after he was passed by Marquez on lap eight, but was able to quash the Pramac rider's challenge and ended a sensational rookie season with his seventh podium.

Miller's attention was soon turned to fending off Ducati stablemate Andrea Dovizioso for the final podium spot.

He did so successfully and cruised to a fifth podium of the year ahead of Dovizioso and the Suzuki of Alex Rins.

Maverick Vinales' expected challenge for the victory never materialised, and he was consigned to sixth on the works Yamaha ahead of Joan Mir (Suzuki), his team-mate Valentino Rossi, and the Espargaro brothers - Aleix's Aprilia ahead of KTM-mounted Pol.

Jorge Lorenzo ended his career in MotoGP with his best result since June's Italian GP in 13th.

Fellow Honda riders Cal Crutchlow and Johann Zarco of LCR failed to see the chequered flag after crashes, with the latter walking away from a horrifying incident.

Zarco lost the front of his RC213V going through Turn 6, with Tech3 debutant Iker Lecuona doing the same just seconds later.

As Zarco got to his feet he was struck by the KTM. Both he and Lecuona appeared to escape uninjured.

Ducati's Danilo Petrucci crashed at the same turn just moments before, while SRT's Franco Morbidelli, Andrea Iannone (Aprilia) and Ducati wildcard Michele Pirro also failed to finish.

Race result

Pos

Rider

Team

Laps

Gap

1

Marc Marquez

Honda

27

41m21.469s

2

Fabio Quartararo

Petronas Yamaha

27

1.026s

3

Jack Miller

Pramac Ducati

27

2.409s

4

Andrea Dovizioso

Ducati

27

3.326s

5

Alex Rins

Suzuki

27

3.508s

6

Maverick Vinales

Yamaha

27

8.829s

7

Joan Mir

Suzuki

27

10.622s

8

Valentino Rossi

Yamaha

27

22.992s

9

Aleix Espargaro

Aprilia

27

32.704s

10

Pol Espargaro

KTM

27

32.973s

11

Tito Rabat

Avintia Ducati

27

42.795s

12

Mika Kallio

KTM

27

45.732s

13

Jorge Lorenzo

Honda

27

51.044s

14

Karel Abraham

Avintia Ducati

27

1m04.871s

15

Hafizh Syahrin

Tech3 KTM

27

1m16.487s

-

Andrea Iannone

Aprilia

26

Retirement

-

Franco Morbidelli

Petronas Yamaha

18

Retirement

-

Danilo Petrucci

Ducati

13

Retirement

-

Johann Zarco

LCR Honda

13

Retirement

-

Iker Lecuona

Tech3 KTM

13

Retirement

-

Cal Crutchlow

LCR Honda

10

Retirement

-

Michele Pirro

Ducati

8

Retirement

-

Francesco Bagnaia

Pramac Ducati

0

Withdrawn

Riders' standings

Pos

Rider

Points

1

Marc Marquez

420

2

Andrea Dovizioso

269

3

Maverick Vinales

211

4

Alex Rins

205

5

Fabio Quartararo

192

6

Danilo Petrucci

176

7

Valentino Rossi

174

8

Jack Miller

165

9

Cal Crutchlow

133

10

Franco Morbidelli

115

11

Pol Espargaro

100

12

Joan Mir

92

13

Takaaki Nakagami

74

14

Aleix Espargaro

63

15

Francesco Bagnaia

54

16

Andrea Iannone

43

17

Miguel Oliveira

33

18

Johann Zarco

30

19

Jorge Lorenzo

28

20

Tito Rabat

23

21

Stefan Bradl

16

22

Michele Pirro

9

23

Hafizh Syahrin

9

24

Karel Abraham

9

25

Sylvain Guintoli

7

26

Mika Kallio

7

27

Bradley Smith

0


