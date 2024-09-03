Valencia forward Rafa Mir arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault

MADRID (AP) — Valencia forward Rafa Mir has been arrested by Spanish police for alleged sexual assault, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The club issued the statement after Mir's arrest was reported by Spanish media. The club said “it is aware of said arrest” and it would collaborate with authorities.

Spanish media reports Mir was arrested by the Civil Guard in Valencia after an accusation by his supposed victim, a woman.

Mir, aged 27, joined Valencia this season on loan from fellow Spanish club Sevilla.

