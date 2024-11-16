Valencia expect to sell key defender in 2025, Atletico Madrid on alert amid reports of €25m asking price

Valencia have become a selling club in recent years due to their desperate financial situation. Giorgi Mamardashvili was sold to Liverpool during the summer (although he was loaned back for the 2024-25 season) and in 2025, it’s likely that another valuable asset will be cashed in on by Los Che.

According to Alex Silvestre (via ED), Cristhian Mosquera has been told by Valencia bosses that he will almost certainly be sold next summer – this is good news for Atletico Madrid, who have retained their interest in the highly-rated central defender despite having two offers turned down earlier this year.

In October, it was reported that Mosquera would be allowed to leave for €25m, and this is an amount that would represent very good value for money considering the potential that the 20-year-old has. Valencia are expecting him to go, although it remains to be seen where he ends up if he does end up departing from the Mestalla.