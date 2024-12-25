Valencia confirm Carlos Corberán’s arrival as head coach from West Brom

Carlos Corberán has been in charge of West Brom since October 2022. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Valencia have confirmed the appointment of Carlos Corberán as their head coach after paying his release clause of about £3m to West Bromwich Albion. The Spanish club made an approach on Tuesday after sacking Rubén Baraja.

West Brom said Corberán was departing “with the club’s gratitude and best wishes” after just over two years in charge and that Chris Brunt, Damià Abella and Boaz Myhill would oversee the first team while a replacement is sought.

Valencia are second-bottom of La Liga after two wins in 17 league matches and have an emotional as well as a sporting attraction for Corberán. He was born about 20 miles from the city and played in Valencia’s academy and for their B team.

Corberán has been at West Brom, who are seventh in the Championship, since October 2022. He has previously been the head coach at clubs including Huddersfield and, briefly, Olympiakos and worked as an assistant to Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds.

Valencia qualified for the Champions League by finishing fourth in 2019 but have since not come higher than ninth and were involved in another relegation battle two seasons ago.