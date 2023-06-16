Valdo Calocane: Man charged with three murders following Nottingham attacks

Ian Coates (left) Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, were all killed in Nottingham (ES Composite)

A man has been charged with the murder of three people killed in Nottingham in a knife and van attack, Nottinghamshire Police said.

Nottinghamshire Police said Valdo Calocane, 31, has been charged with three counts of murder over the deaths of students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both aged 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all fatally stabbed on Tuesday.

Calocane, of no fixed address, is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, the force said, in connection to three people who were struck by a van later the same day.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.“

“Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of all those affected by these attacks, and we will continue to provide support and reassurance.”

Medical student Miss O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Webberwere found dead in Ilkeston Road at around 4am on Tuesday. They had been returning from a night out when they were attacked.

Dedicated school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, was then found dead in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen by the suspect, who was said to have used it to drive into three people who were then taken to hospital.

Cricketers from both England and Australia wore black armbands to “show solidarity” with the victims and their families as they took to the field at Edgbaston on Friday, for the first test of the Ashes. A period of silence was held before the national anthems.

Thousands also flocked to Market Square in Nottingham on Thursday for a vigil for the three victims. Members of the families and civic and faith leaders paid tribute to them.

More follows.