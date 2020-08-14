Valdez expected to start for the Astros against the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (7-13, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (8-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Friday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 16 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (0-2, 2.04 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

The Astros went 56-20 in division games in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last year with a staff WHIP of 1.13.

The Mariners went 27-49 in division play in 2019. Seattle pitchers struck out 7.6 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.38.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. Houston leads the season series 3-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), George Springer: (wrist), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press