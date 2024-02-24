Valanciunas, Pelicans to host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (26-30, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (34-23, fifth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jonas Valanciunas and the New Orleans Pelicans host the Chicago Bulls in a non-conference matchup.

The Pelicans are 17-11 in home games. New Orleans is seventh in the Western Conference with 33.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Valanciunas averaging 6.9.

The Bulls are 11-17 on the road. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference allowing just 113.2 points while holding opponents to 47.1% shooting.

The Pelicans average 12.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer makes per game than the Bulls give up (14.5). The Bulls are shooting 46.7% from the field, 0.3% higher than the 46.4% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Bulls won the last meeting 124-118 on Dec. 3, with Coby White scoring 31 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is averaging 13.8 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 20 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.6 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Bulls. White is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 8-2, averaging 114.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 115.1 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.7 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee), Brandon Ingram: out (illness), CJ McCollum: day to day (ankle).

Bulls: Torrey Craig: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

