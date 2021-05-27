Val Kilmer's 40-Year Career and Life to Be Explored in New Documentary: There Were 'Endless Emotions'

Rochelle Brodin/Getty

Val Kilmer's life story is coming to the screen in a new documentary about the actor.

On Thursday, Amazon Studios announced the acquisition and upcoming release of Val, a documentary about Kilmer's life and career.

The 61-year-old actor, known for his blockbuster movies like Top Gun, The Doors, Tombstone and Batman Forever, will offers fans a glimpse into his four-decade career through personal interviews. The film will also feature numerous videos Kilmer has recorded over the years, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers to time spent in his most iconic roles.

"At least once a day for years I looked around and got this bittersweet feeling that there are a thousand reasons that this project could've been shipwrecked," Kilmer said in a statement. "I mean, what could a film look like of a man filming himself, sometimes daily, years at a time?"

He continued: "It is unimaginable that this movie actually could've ever come to light without the partnership of my dear friends, Leo [Scott] and Ting [Poo], and my producing partners. Tireless hours of editing and endless emotions with each new cut! I couldn't be more proud to share this with the world!"

Last August, Kilmer appeared on Good Morning America and talked about his recovery from throat cancer that led to a tracheotomy that significantly affected his voice.

"I'm doing great, I feel a lot better than I sound," Kilmer said.

He also addressed how he was handling communicating and working now, as he got used to his new voice.

"It's just like any other language or dialect," the Top Gun actor said. "You have to figure out a way to communicate that's no different than any other acting challenge but it's just a very unique set of circumstances."

The documentary, produced by A24 and directed by Scott and Poo, will be released by Amazon Studios later this year.