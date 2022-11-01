Val Chmerkovskiy won't be on Dancing With the Stars tonight due to COVID diagnosis

Maureen Lee Lenker
·1 min read

What's the scariest thing a working performer can imagine on Halloween?

Val Chmerkovskiy was hit with the non-treat of a COVID-19 diagnosis ahead of tonight's Dancing With the Stars live show. The professional dancer shared on Instagram that he won't be performing on the Halloween night broadcast after testing positive for the virus.

Chmerkovskiy first shared the news on Friday in a video on his Instagram page. "I've got some bad news," he said. "I unfortunately tested positive for COVID and will not be able to perform this Monday. It sucks majorly, for lack of a better, more profound word. But the good thing is that Gabby tested negative so we're still in it."

The reality dance competition also shared the news of Chmerkovskiy's diagnosis on their Instagram page, writing, "Sending well wishes for a fast recovery to @valentin. He has tested positive for COVID and will not be performing in Monday's #HalloweenNight episode. @alanbersten will be stepping in to accompany @gabby.windey. #DWTS"

Chmerkovskiy's partner, former The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, will still be dancing, however. Pro dancer Alan Bersten, who was eliminated from the competition last week alongside partner Jessie James Decker, will fill in for Chmerkovskiy on Monday night.

Windey and Bersten will dance an Argentine tango to "Shivers" by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn.

Dancing With the Stars airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+ on Mondays.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk asked Twitter followers if he should bring back Vine, the cult TikTok forerunner that popularized short-form video

    Elon Musk tweeted a poll "Bring back Vine?" on Sunday evening, and exchanged tweets with YouTubers about how best to compete with TikTok.

  • Lindsay Lohan's Favorite Acting Memory Obviously Happened During 'Mean Girls'

    Insert "Halloween is the one day a year ..." quote.

  • Lindsay Lohan wishes she had social media during her rise to fame: 'None of us had a say in how to control our own narrative'

    The 36-year-old actress reflects on the positive aspects of social media for people in the spotlight.

  • The Kremlin got its 300,000 troops. But how did Russian society fare?

    Russia’s chaotic mobilization of troops has ended, its goals largely met. But the public is still coming to grips with the psychological stresses of the process – and of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

  • Lindsay Lohan Says Her Husband Is a 'Very Calm Person': He's 'Amazing'

    Lindsay Lohan previously referred to herself as "the luckiest woman in the world" after marrying financier Bader Shammas

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Miles: Fred VanVleet's value goes way beyond a stat sheet

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor provides examples of Fred VanVleet's irreplaceable skillset. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Jays outfielder George Springer undergoes surgery on right elbow to remove bone spur

    Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer has had a bone spur removed from his right elbow. The club announced on Thursday that the operation in Dallas was a success. The nagging injury in Springer's dominant arm bothered him for most of the season and limited his play. Despite this, he had a .267 batting average with 25 home runs, 76 runs batted in, 14 stolen bases and was named a nominee for the Silver Slugger award earlier Thursday. A Blue Jays spokesman says Springer is expected to make a

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • Hall of Famer Bryan Trottier shares life in and out of hockey in 'All Roads Home'

    Bryan Trottier didn't want to go back. It was December 1972 and his junior team — the Swift Current Broncos — was set to resume its schedule following the Christmas break. After a rough and tumble first half of the season, however, the homesick rookie was hesitant. A booming 7 a.m. knock the following morning as a blizzard blanketed the Trottier ranch in southwestern Saskatchewan changed everything. Tiger Williams was at the door. And he wasn't leaving without his friend and teammate. "What in t

  • Captain Bo Horvat scores twice as Vancouver Canucks down Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1

    VANCOUVER — There was a different air in the Vancouver Canucks' locker room Friday night. The team had its first win on home ice — a decisive 5-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. And after starting the campaign on a disastrous seven-game skid, the Canucks were officially on a new streak with back-to-back victories. “Obviously there's a lot more energy, obviously the smiles on our faces," said Bo Horvat, who scored twice on Friday. "But I mean, we’ve got to dig ourselves out of the hole here