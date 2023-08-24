Val Caron ice cream parlour creating a buzz

I scream, you scream, we all scream for … rolled ice cream.

Customers from near and far are visiting a Val Caron ice cream parlour to delight in the latest sweet craze made popular by social media.

Kevin McKay and Jessie Pelland are the owners of Not Only Ice Cream, a dine-in ice cream shop specializing in rolled ice cream, also called stir fried ice cream, a street food trend that originated in Thailand.

The business owners have made more than 14,000 ice cream treats since opening their doors May 1 in Val Caron. In the first week of business, customers waited in line for up to two hours for their custom-made treat, which is offered in a variety of flavours and takes a few minutes to make. McKay says his store’s iced treat is the only one of its kind available within a 400-km radius. That’s because the ice cream is made from fresh and whole ingredients, rather than soft serve, he said.

McKay worked in garbage collection with the City of Greater Sudbury when he decided he needed a career change. At the time, he was tempted to try a food trend he kept seeing come up on his TikTok feed. He purchased a portable pan ice cream machine and tried a few different recipes until he developed the technique.

McKay thought he could transform his hobby into a business and worked on perfecting a recipe he thought would wow customers. “I watched videos and just learned how to do it; we trained ourselves,” he said.

He pitched the idea to his partner, who was equally enthusiastic. Pelland is a graphic designer who designed the ice cream shop, which has a definite 1950s diner feel.

While the business concept was influenced by social media, the same medium has helped generate a buzz about the couple’s iced treats. At the time of the interview, one customer made the trip from Elliott Lake to try the ice cream.

“I make it from scratch, from my secret recipe,” explained McKay. “You can mix in whatever you want. The possibilities are endless when it comes to combinations: chocolate to fruit and baking. You chop that right into ice cream.”

The menu will change seasonally, with pumpkin spice expected to be introduced in the fall and hot cocoa and peppermint in the winter.

Not Only Ice Cream is a family business, with McKay’s 11-year-old daughter operating the cash and 17-year-old son helping behind the counter. The menu also includes milkshakes, scooped ice cream and bubble waffles, which are spherical egg-based waffles made popular in Hong Kong and Macau.

For those customers with allergies, there’s a separate ice cream pan used for dairy-free and nut-free ice cream treats.

“I served someone in their mid-30s who had ice cream for the first time in their entire life because they have a very bad peanut allergy,” said McKay.

Not Only Ice Cream also hosts date nights, where you pay a flat rate to eat all the ice cream you can in one hour. McKay demonstrates the rolling technique and then gives couples full rein of the portable ice cream machine and mix-in ingredients. The business also holds birthday parties where kids can use the machine to make their own birthday cake.

Not Only Ice Cream is located at 3030 Old Hwy 69, Val Caron. You can also find them at Valley East Days Sept. 8-10 at the Hanmer Valley Shopping Centre.

Laura Stradiotto, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Sudbury Star