What Is Vaisala Oyj's (HEL:VAIAS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Vaisala Oyj (HEL:VAIAS) share price has dived 31% in the last thirty days. The stock has been solid, longer term, gaining 28% in the last year.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Vaisala Oyj's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Vaisala Oyj's P/E of 24.89 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (10.7) for companies in the electronic industry is lower than Vaisala Oyj's P/E.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Vaisala Oyj shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Clearly the market expects growth, but it isn't guaranteed. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the 'E' will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Vaisala Oyj increased earnings per share by an impressive 13% over the last twelve months. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 7.6%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Vaisala Oyj's Balance Sheet

Vaisala Oyj has net cash of €16m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Vaisala Oyj's P/E Ratio

Vaisala Oyj trades on a P/E ratio of 24.9, which is above its market average of 14.7. With cash in the bank the company has plenty of growth options -- and it is already on the right track. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become significantly less optimistic about Vaisala Oyj over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 36.2 back then to 24.9 today. For those who don't like to trade against momentum, that could be a warning sign, but a contrarian investor might want to take a closer look.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. If the reality for a company is better than it expects, you can make money by buying and holding for the long term. So this free visual report on analyst forecasts could hold the key to an excellent investment decision.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

