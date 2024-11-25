Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 13, becomes youngest cricketer sold in IPL auction history

Fans cheer for the Rajasthan Royals in last season’s IPL (AFP via Getty Images)

A 13-year-old cricketer has been picked by the Rajasthan Royals to become the youngest-ever player to earn a deal in the IPL auction.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who is 13 years and 243 days at the time of landing his contract, is a left-hand top-order batter for Bihar and attracted a bidding war between the Royals and Delhi Capitals.

The Royals, who won out with a final bid of INR 1.10 crore (£103,552), will hope his talent translates upwards after witnessing him shine for India Under-19s.

𝙏𝙖𝙡𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙢𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨 𝙤𝙥𝙥𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙪𝙣𝙞𝙩𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙚𝙙 🤗



13-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi becomes the youngest player ever to be sold at the #TATAIPLAuction 👏 🔝



Congratulations to the young𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙧, now joins Rajasthan Royals 🥳#TATAIPL | @rajasthanroyals | #RR pic.twitter.com/DT4v8AHWJT — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 25, 2024

Suryavanshi joins Jofra Archer with the Royals, after the England star was acquired for INR 12.5 crore (£1.2m).

Suryavanshi scored a century against Australia Under-19 from just 58 balls after opening the batting during a four-day game in Chennai in September.

That innings confirmed Suryavanshi as the youngest player - at 13 years and 187 days - to score a century in youth cricket, surpassing the previous record held by Bangladesh's current captain Najmul Hossain Shanto - 14 years and 241 days.

“I had made my debut for India in the Under-19 ODI last year, so there was no such pressure,” he told Cricinfo. “I just had in mind how much difference there would be between white and red ball cricket and I adapted myself to it immediately. Australian bowlers were attacking me with short balls, so I also replied to them with aggressive cricket in the same style.”

Jofra Archer has also been signed by the Rajasthan Royals (PA Wire)

Suryavanshi also has a triple-century to his name, reports Cricinfo, finishing unbeaten on 332 after featuring in the Randhir Verma Under-19 ODI tournament in Bihar.

The teenager is thought to idolise West Indies legend Brian Lara and has received guidance from former India opener Wasim Jaffer about developing his game.