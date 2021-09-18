Vahani Trust is looking for 60 candidates for their scholarship programme

Dream of going abroad and completing your education? Then Vahani Scholarship Trust could be the answer you are looking for.

One of the leading fully-paid higher education scholarship and holistic development programs, Vahani Scholarship Trust, will be selecting 60 students across courses for the next academic year. It is inviting scholarship applications from eligible candidates to be filed on or before December 1, 2021. There is no application fee involved.

Those interested could download the application forms from the website (www.vahanischolarship.com).

The scholarships are open only for Class XII students to pursue any undergraduate and professional courses.

Candidates would be chosen looking at their individual merits and family income, following an online application and interview process.

Speaking on the issue of the need for such grants, Reeva Misra, founder and chairperson, Vahani Scholarship Trust, said, "Six years ago, we started Vahani as a scholarship foundation to create leaders who will be inspirational change agents in their local communities. We, at Vahani, believe that positive experiences and good education are inextricably linked to progress and wealth."

Vahani Scholarship Trust's mission, as they put it, is prevent bright and deserving students from dropping out of studies midway.

The Trust believes that grants should be awarded to those who have excelled academically and have overcome life's daily hardships and challenges.

"Over the years we have seen that children who have had to suffer poverty, prejudice, and violence from the day they were born develop an inner strength; their passion for life and their will to endure gives birth to a spirit of innovation second to none. That spirit, when recognised, cared for and mentored is a massive source of power that will promote the individual and change societies," the Trust says in its vision.

Vahani began in 2016 with a batch of 16 students. But, today, the Trust has over 100 scholars and they plan to double their count in the next five years.

Story continues

And Vahani doesn't stop with just providing scholarships. They also provide a Mentorship Program connecting graduate students with accomplished individuals to facilitate conversations and to obtain guidance about the experiences of a young adult. Presently, the Trust has over 70 mentors, providing one-on-one guidance to the scholars.

It proudly boasts of 100 percent placement for all their participants in top corporates such as Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, IBM, Bank of America, Fast Retailing (Uniqlo) and new generation startups such as PolicyBazaar and Pharmeasy among others.

Some of their scholars have also made it to prestigious fellowships like Teach for India, Gandhi Fellowship and Young India Fellowship.

Read more on India by Firstpost.