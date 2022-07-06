Vaginas, uteruses and coat hangers: Abortion advocates use tattoos to protest Roe v. Wade ruling

Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
·11 min read

When Maiah Bennett of Eureka, California, met a female friend recently to lament last month's overturning of Roe v. Wade and discuss how to express their frustrations through art, it wasn't long before they decided it would be through Bennett's tattoo pen.

On Friday, Bohemian Tattoo, the shop where Bennett works in Eureka, held a flash sale featuring 10 images the friends had designed; among them were variations on a uterus -- including a fairy, a sword and multiple butterflies. In all, Bennett and another artist at the shop produced 10 pro-abortion-rights tattoos, with all proceeds -- about $1,300 -- going to the National Network of Abortion Funds, she said.

As a tattoo artist, Bennett knows the power her designs can have -- not only for personal expression but as a means of healing for people overcoming sexual assault or facing depression.

"Tattoos are a way of taking ownership over your own body and making a statement for yourself as well as others," said Bennett, 27. "Our bodily autonomy is being stripped from us."

The June 24 U.S. Supreme Court ruling denying a constitutional right to abortion marked the culmination of a gradual clampdown on abortion rights around the country, with roughly 26 states banning, limited or expected to ban or limit the procedure.

Abortion rights activists gather for a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022 in New York.
Abortion rights activists gather for a protest following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, at Washington Square Park on June 24, 2022 in New York.

In response, some abortion rights supporters are turning to body art to vent their frustrations, state their positions and ease their grief over the loss of what they say should be a basic right. Meanwhile, artists like Bennett and others among the nation's estimated 31,000 tattoo shops are joining the cause by conducting pro-abortion rights flash sales – one-day events offering themed designs at reduced rates – with proceeds benefiting abortion rights advocacy organizations.

The pro-abortion designs include a pair of underwear ringed with barbed wire, hearts reading "My Body My Choice" and coat hangers with the words "Never Again."

"It’s just important to feel heard in this time," Bennett said. "I'm hoping this will help people feel some confirmation in themselves.”

Pro-abortion tattoos show 'feminine power'

The designs weren’t the only pro-abortion rights tattoos Bennett has done. In May, just after the leak of a draft opinion foreshadowing the Supreme Court decision, one of her customers came in and asked to be tattooed with the image of a uterus with a raised middle finger.

“She was very angry at the idea of her bodily autonomy being taken away,” Bennett said.

A uterus-themed tattoo in the form of a fairy designed by tattoo artist Maiah Bennett of Eureka, Calif. Bennett tattooed the image on a customer at a pro-abortion flash sale event held on July 1, 2022, by Bohemian Tattoo, where Bennett works.
A uterus-themed tattoo in the form of a fairy designed by tattoo artist Maiah Bennett of Eureka, Calif. Bennett tattooed the image on a customer at a pro-abortion flash sale event held on July 1, 2022, by Bohemian Tattoo, where Bennett works.

Kelly Nestman was also angry. Nestman, who owns a consulting company focused on reproductive health in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, said she's seen four or five local tattoo shops holding pro-abortion flash sales since last month's ruling.

Last week, she sought out local artist Ashley Karpa-Strang for the design she had in mind – a lush, five-inch-long image of a vagina. The imagery is important to Nestman not only because of her career in reproductive health justice but because, as someone with endometriosis, she's experienced her own related issues.

“I have a lot of vaginal imagery in my house,” said Nestman, 27. “I see it as this beautiful thing, not something for folks to use as an insult. It represents feminine power in a way that is thousands of years old. There’s no way you can adequately do anything in abortion care without acknowledging a vagina.”

The image isn't Nestman's first abortion rights-related tattoo: Six years ago, as an intern for Planned Parenthood, she had an image of a coat hanger tattooed on her wrist.

“When I shake people’s hands, I want them to know where I stand,” she said.

Pro-abortion demonstrators hold coat hangers, a symbol of the reproductive rights movement, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3.
Pro-abortion demonstrators hold coat hangers, a symbol of the reproductive rights movement, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on May 3.

While some in the reproductive health care field are pushing to deemphasize coat hanger imagery, Nestman said she sees the image as an homage to the many activists and researchers who paved the way toward abortion rights and contraception.

With last month's ruling, she said, that fight continues, which is what spurred her to get her latest pro-abortion rights tattoo -- with another planned this summer.

"It's another pivotal moment in this fight, knowing I need to do something to keep me going," Nestman said. "It's to remind me that this is a long game and that I can only control what I can control, doing what I can in Pennsylvania."

Embracing body art in support of abortion rights

In Dallas, Texas, where Lady Magnolia Tattoo is planning a pro-abortion benefit event this month, tattoo artist Andrea Patterson has prepared a sheet of 10 designs, including a heart reading “Pro Choice,” a uterus with a smiley face and a bead-like design reading “Rosaries Off My Ovaries.”

“Whether or not you want to get an abortion, there are still people who need it and it’s not anybody’s say,” said Patterson, 31. “The idea of people going about it unsafely just turns my stomach.”

At Lady Magnolia Tattoo in Dallas, Texas, artist Andrea Patterson, 31, colors in an image of an ammonite for patron Kate Pelusio, 34, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Patterson planned to take part in the shop's pro-abortion flash sale later in the month to benefit abortion rights advocacy organizations.
At Lady Magnolia Tattoo in Dallas, Texas, artist Andrea Patterson, 31, colors in an image of an ammonite for patron Kate Pelusio, 34, on Friday, July 1, 2022. Patterson planned to take part in the shop's pro-abortion flash sale later in the month to benefit abortion rights advocacy organizations.

Patterson’s passion for abortion rights began early after her grandmother told her of her own experience as a younger woman.

“She told me that the first time she had sex, she got pregnant and went to Galveston to have an abortion,” she said. “But the person butchered it and didn’t get it done right, so she had to go to the hospital for a week before she passed the fetus. She told me that when I was, like, 12 or 13 – so it kind of stuck with me.”

The Supreme Court ruling made Patterson angry, and more than a little sad, especially knowing that other members of her extended family have had abortions for various reasons.

“I’ve definitely cried a lot,” she said.

She hopes the tattoos will help destigmatize abortion, provide people with a sense of solidarity and allow them to express themselves in a meaningful way.

“I hope it brings more awareness and that financially we can make some difference,” she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Andrea Patterson (@omnomrapter)

Others, like Jasmine Ramirez of Danielson, Connecticut, started offering tattoo art last year as more restrictive abortion laws were being passed in statehouses throughout the country.

Nearly a year ago, the tattoo artist organized a solo flash sale featuring pro-abortion rights designs at Sinful Skin, the shop where she works in Danielson, Connecticut.

"Plain and simple, I don't think anybody should have the right to tell me what to do with my body," Ramirez said.

The 30-year-old had announced the event on her Instagram page: “I've never really been the activist type, but I am truly sickened by these new abortion laws being passed,” she wrote. “These new laws aren't about saving children, they're about controlling women and it needs to end!”

While she’s grateful to live in a state where those rights are supported, she knows other women aren’t as lucky.

“It was a small effort to say I contributed in some way, to know that I did my part because it’s scary thinking how people can believe that it’s OK to take these rights away,” Ramirez said. “I felt it was important to do something.”

In all, she did seven tattoos that day, raising more than $400 for the Connecticut Women’s March in support of reproductive rights. Her most popular design was A Don’t-Tread-On-Me-style snake in the shape of a uterus.

“People were messaging me even after the sale wanting to get the designs,” Ramirez said.

At a time when so many upset by the Supreme Court decision are seeking ways to vent, Ramirez sees such tattoos as expressions of pride and self-determination.

“Being pro-choice isn't about being pro-abortion, it's being pro-minding-my-own-damn-business,” she posted after her flash-sale event. “I am so proud to be a woman and I am so honored to be able to make a difference as a tattoo artist. “

She said the shop hopes to stage another similar event, confident that the response would be positive.

"People are really pissed off," Ramirez said.

A tattooed image created by artist Maiah Bennett of Bohemian Tattoo in Eureka, Calif., on July 1, 2022. Bennett, 27, designed multiple images as part of a pro-abortion flash sale conducted by the shop to benefit the National Network for Abortion Funds.
A tattooed image created by artist Maiah Bennett of Bohemian Tattoo in Eureka, Calif., on July 1, 2022. Bennett, 27, designed multiple images as part of a pro-abortion flash sale conducted by the shop to benefit the National Network for Abortion Funds.

'It was a reminder to me of why I do what I do'

For some medical providers, the recent Supreme Court ruling is not the first time they've turned to tattoos.

In 2016, Dr. Gillian Schivone, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist in St, Louis, Missouri, was among hundreds of reproductive health physicians attending the National Abortion Federation’s annual conference in Austin.

Fired up by regulations that had prompted half of Texas' abortion clinics to close, she and several colleagues decided one night over dinner to do something to voice their frustrations. The next day, each of them got a coat hanger tattoo, an experience that brought them closer together as they collectively affirmed their belief in a woman’s right to an abortion.

“I just wanted a reminder of why I do the work I do, especially when times get difficult,” Schivone said. “We can’t go back to a time when people were dying from unsafe abortion.”

Schivone's tattoo, on her foot, is not readily visible, meant mostly for herself rather than other people – not that she’s secretive about her profession. She’s vocal about her work as an abortion provider, “so tattoo or no tattoo, people are going to know what I do.”

A tattoo of a coat hanger with the words &quot;Never Again&quot; adorns Colleen Krajewski's right forearm.
A tattoo of a coat hanger with the words "Never Again" adorns Colleen Krajewski's right forearm.

For Pittsburgh physician Colleen Krajewski, the decision to get a pro-abortion tattoo came in 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president. She said she and many of her reproductive health colleagues saw the writing on the wall: A stacked Supreme Court would likely mean the overturning of Roe v. Wade and, for many, the end of legalized abortion.

A month later, frustrated and angry, Krajewski, an obstetrician and gynecologist, decided to declare her support for reproductive freedom by getting a tattoo on her right forearm of a coat hanger with the words “Never Again.” It symbolizes a pre-Roe time when the instrument was utilized in dangerous attempts to perform illicit abortions, she said.

“It came from knowing that the road ahead was going to be really hard, that there would be times when I was going to burn out and that I wouldn’t want to fight the good fight anymore – but that if I did, there would be consequences,” Krajewski said. “It was a reminder to me of why I do what I do.”

Coat hangers recalling the pre-Roe v. Wade era on the anti-scaling fence outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C.
Coat hangers recalling the pre-Roe v. Wade era on the anti-scaling fence outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 5, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Both physicians noted that with the advent of the abortion pill, the landscape is not as scary and dangerous as it was pre-Roe, when many turned to coat hangers or other risky methods rumored to be effective, such as obscure herbs or bleach, to induce abortion. That's one reason many in the field want to deemphasize the coat hanger imagery.

“We have safer ways to self manage abortion than we did pre-Roe, and that’s super important for people to know,” Schivone said.

Krajewski also said she wants women to know coat hanger abortions do not need to be in their future.

“We are going backward in many ways, but we are not going back to coat hangers,” Krajewski said. "That’s not to say we didn’t fight and write our congressmen and do what we could, but still, here we are. And that’s quite sobering.”

'I need to something to keep me going'

While having pro-abortion designs tattooed on one's body can be curative, so, too, can creating them: One of the designs Bennett, the California artist, created for last week's event featured a girl with flowers growing from her head and, between her legs, an apple with a bite taken out of it. As someone who was raped as a teenager, the image holds special meaning for Bennett.

“Our bodily autonomy is being stripped from us,” Bennett said, and while the pain and rage she’s felt has made her feel like a drop of water in an ocean, “if I can help people express how they feel on this subject through tattoos, that will help me feel less like I’m drowning.”

That’s the kind of comfort Nestman, the reproductive health specialist in Pittsburgh, said she sought through her body art. In addition to her coat hanger and vagina tattoos, she plans to get a third pro-abortion image this summer – a design she said will be in the dreamy rainbow style of a Lisa Frank cat.

“With everything happening this last week with Roe, it’s just knowing that I need something to keep me going, to remind me that this is a long game,” Nestman said. “It’s a reminder for myself that I can only control what I can control, doing what I can in Pennsylvania.”

That includes contributing to abortion rights advocacy organizations and working to elect supportive politicians, she said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cora Reproductive Consulting (@_cora_reproductive_co_)

Her work in the reproductive health field, she said, had never pleased her grandmother, a tea party Republican who staunchly opposed abortion but who had nonetheless arranged an illicit abortion for her daughter – Nestman’s mother – in the early 1970s, before Roe.

She got her coat hanger tattoo a month before her grandmother died of Parkinson’s disease.

“The last time I saw her, she was completely nonverbal,” Nestman said. “But when she saw the tattoo for the first time she just lit up. She knew this work was what I was going to be doing. At that point, politics aside, she knew this was an important thing for people to have access to.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pro-abortion rights tattoos help activists vent anger, ease grief

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Winnipeg Jets close to naming Rick Bowness next head coach

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets are close to announcing that Rick Bowness will be the team's next head coach. A Jets spokesman told The Canadian Press late Friday that while nothing was finalized, Bowness "is the person we're focusing on as our next head coach." Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons with the Dallas Stars. He led them to the 2020 Stanley Cup final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton where the Stars lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. His Stars bowed out in seven games to the C

  • NHL draft prospect understands pressure-packed situations in the crease, off the ice

    Tyler Brennan knows a thing or two about being in the middle of pressure-packed situations. The top-ranked North American goaltender ahead of the upcoming NHL draft saw plenty of rubber in his first full Western Hockey League campaign. It was a nice change after both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons were cut short or stunted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brennan's understanding of stressful moments, however, goes beyond battling through screens or facing shooters one-on-one. His father, Jarrod, works

  • Flyers' prospect detained in Russia for allegedly dodging military draft

    Flyers prospect Ivan Fedotov has been detained by Russian authorities after suspicions of "dodging the Russian army."

  • Camrose swimmers to compete at International Lifesaving Sport World Championships in Italy

    The small central Alberta city of Camrose is producing some of the best young competitive lifesavers in the country. Five young swimmers from Camrose will be heading to Riccione, Italy for the International Lifesaving World Championships this fall. The sport involves "a variety of competitions to further develop and demonstrate lifesaving skills, fitness and motivation," according to the Lifesaving Society. Canada's youth team will consist of 12 athletes from across the country, including three

  • Canada falls to Germany in pivotal women's Volleyball Nations League game

    Canada's women's volleyball team lost to Germany 3-1 in a pivotal Volleyball Nations League preliminary match on Saturday in Calgary. The visiting side took the first set 25-19, the same score Canada claimed the second frame with. The Canadian women fought hard to mount a comeback, but the German team held its own to take the third and fourth sets with narrow scores of 27-25 and 25-23, respectively. Playing in her hometown, Alexa Gray led Canada (4-7) with 26 points. Kiera Van Ryk of Surrey, B.C

  • Canadian Jessica Campbell first female assistant coach in American Hockey League

    Jessica Campbell broke a professional hockey barrier for women as the first female assistant coach in the American Hockey League. The 30-year-old from Rocanville, Sask., was named to the Coachella Valley Firebirds coaching staff Tuesday. She joins head coach Dan Bylsma behind the bench of the Seattle Kraken's AHL affiliate in its inaugural season. Campbell's appointment comes weeks after she was the first woman on a coaching staff at the men's world championship in Finland, where she was an assi

  • Joy Drop: Reasons to smile on this Canada Day

    THE LONG WEEKEND IS HERE! Friends, here are some beautiful things to get you smiling as you head into a lovely long weekend. For starters, I would be remiss if I didn't mention that one of the happiest moments for me this week was watching Nazem Kadri hoist the Stanley Cup after the Colorado Avalanche beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in the series final. I was so moved by this moment I wrote about it. There are ways in which sport advances necessary conversations in wider society and there are a

  • Dodgers go deep 3 times in 7-2 win over Padres

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freddie Freeman has been a consistent hitter in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The All-Star first baseman though was lacking in the power department for most of the season. That hasn't been the case over the past three weeks. Freeman hit his sixth home run since June 11 during the first inning of Saturday's game against San Diego. It was part of a three-homer barrage during a seven-pitch span in the inning as the Dodgers continued their dominance of the Padres

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.

  • 'We know what the stakes are': Savoie, Geekie navigated NHL draft year together

    Matthew Savoie and Conor Geekie knew they were in the midst of something special. The star centres for the Winnipeg Ice — one an elusive offensive threat, the other a hulking force — spent the Western Hockey League season battling for their team. The pair was also competing against one another. Savoie sits as NHL Central Scouting's fourth-ranked North American skater heading into Thursday's first round of the 2022 draft, while Geekie is slotted in at No. 5. It was a unique situation both players

  • JT Poston goes wire-to-wire in John Deere Classic

    SILVIS, Ill, (AP) — J.T. Poston completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the John Deere Classic for his second PGA Tour title and a spot in the British Open. Three strokes ahead entering the day at TPC Deere Run, Poston closed with a 2-under 69 for a three-stroke margin over fellow British Open qualifiers Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. “It is hard,” Poston said. “Wire-to-wire, having the lead for so long that it’s just hard not to think about that fine line all week. I tried to s

  • Trout's slump worsens, Astros strike out 20 to sweep Angels

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout watched as a low sinker grazed the outside corner of the strike zone in the third inning Sunday, rung up once again in a weekend filled with strikeouts. Before trudging back to the dugout he made a face that seemed to scream: Yikes! The Angels star went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday as the Houston Astros won 4-2 for a sweep. “Mike Trout is an he is a future Hall of Famer. He’s going to come ar

  • Maple Leafs fans voted 'most annoying' in Twitter survey

    Toronto Maple Leafs fans were voted to be the most annoying and most delusional fanbase in the NHL, according to fan survey.

  • CF Montreal looking for another MLS road victory against Los Angeles Galaxy

    Montreal has never fancied itself as much of a specialist on the road. Last season, the club only managed to win 15 of a possible 42 points away from home, significantly hurting their Major League Soccer playoff fight -- a bid they ultimately lost. However, the club has seemingly turned that around, becoming one of the best away teams in MLS and winning invaluable points in the process. "I don’t know if you can pinpoint one specific thing, I think we just acknowledged that road points are huge i

  • Growlers put halt to winless ways with resounding victory over Rattlers

    It has been a long time coming for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they finally earned their first victory in the CEBL defeating the Saskatchewan Rattlers 83-60 on Sunday in St. John's, N.L. Coming into the game, the expansion team (1-10) had suffered a 51-point loss to the Edmonton Stingers on Thursday in a season that has consisted of both blow outs and tightly-contested losses. The Rattlers (7-5) on the other hand, had their 4-game win streak snapped, which included a 19-point victory over the

  • Mets ace deGrom to make 1st injury rehab start Sunday

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mets ace Jacob deGrom is finally ready to begin a minor league rehab assignment. Sidelined by injuries since last July, the two-time Cy Young Award winner is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie against the Jupiter Hammerheads. He's expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings. It will be the first competitive outing since spring training for deGrom, sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. The announc

  • Winnipeg Jets make it official, bringing back Rick Bowness as head coach

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness is returning to his roots. The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. The 67-year-old Bowness, who becomes the team's eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoff

  • Vallee, Erlam satisfied with a fifth in 3m synchro at world diving championships

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Mia Vallee and Margo Erlam wrapped up their inaugural FINA World Diving Championships on Sunday with a fifth-place finish in the 3m synchro in Budapest, Hungary. The Canadian pair’s five-dive performance received 282.90 points from the judges. China’s Chen Yiwen and Chang Yani claimed gold with 343.14 points, followed by silver medallists Sayaka Mikami and Rin Kaneto of Japan with 303.00 points, and bronze medallists Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia with 294.12

  • Otto Porter Jr. will make a huge impact on Raptors

    Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss how the versatile forward will make things easier for Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Nick Nurse (among others). Full episode available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Jakobsen overtakes Van Aert on line to win Tour stage 2

    NYBORG, Denmark — Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line to win the second stage of the Tour de France while Van Aert took the yellow jersey on Saturday. It was a first Tour stage win for Jakobsen and a second in two days for the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team after Yves Lampaert's win in Friday's time trial. But Van Aert took the yellow jersey for the first time with a six-second bonus for finishing second, to lead Lampaert by one second overall. “It’s a great pleasure