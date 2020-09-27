Vadakara MP resigns as KPCC media campaign chief

New Delhi (India) September 28 (ANI): Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan on Sunday resigned as the chairman of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) media campaign committee, following "One Man One Post" principle of the party.
Asserting his "full confidence" in the leadership of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the MP wrote that he would always remain "a loyal party worker". (ANI)
