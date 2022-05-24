Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Size [2022-2027] Explosive Factors of Revenue By Industry Statistics, Progression Status, Emerging Demands, Recent Trends, Business Opportunity, Share and Forecast To 2027 | Industry Research Biz

Pune, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry."

Global “Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market” Research Report 2022-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market.

Scope of the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market Report:

Vacuum Gas Oil or VGO is part of the petroleum hydrocarbon heavy distillate family. Vacuum Gas Oil also known as cat feed, which is feedstock for fluid catalytic crackers used to make gasoline, gasoil and many other by-products.
The major players in global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market include Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), Axeon Specialty Products, Marathon Oil, U.S. Oil & Refining, KazMunayGas (KMG), TAIF-NK PSC, Tatneft, Rosneft, Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC), etc. Top 3 companies occupied about 40% market share. Europe is the largest Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market with about 45% market share. USA is follower, accounting for about 25% market share. Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO) is the main type, with a share about 60%. Gasoline Production is the main application, which holds a share about 55%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market
This report focuses on global and Japan Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market.
In 2020, the global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market size was US$ 1969.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2826.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2027.

The Major Players in the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market include: The research covers the current Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

  • Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC)

  • Axeon Specialty Products

  • Marathon Oil

  • U.S. Oil & Refining

  • KazMunayGas (KMG)

  • TAIF-NK PSC

  • Tatneft

  • Rosneft

  • Integrated Refinery Petrochemical Complex (IRPC)

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

  • Heavy Vacuum Gas Oil (HVGO)

  • Light Vacuum Gas Oil (LVGO)

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

  • Gasoline Production

  • Diesel / Kerosene Production

The Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers a comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) business, the date to enter into the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market, Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

  • What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Vacuum Gas Oil（VGO）?

  • Who are the global key manufacturers of the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

  • What are the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) Industry?

  • Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

  • What focused approach and constraints are holding the Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market?

  • What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Vacuum Gas Oil (VGO) market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

