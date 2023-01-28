Vacuum Cleaner Market Is Expected To Reach at USD 12,501.0 Million By 2022, at a CAGR Of 9.9% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, Asia-Pacific was the world's largest market for vacuum cleaners in 2022.

Farmington, Jan. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Vacuum Cleaner Market Was Valued At USD 12,501.0 Million In 2022 And Is Expected To Expand at a CAGR Of 9.9% From 2023 To 2030. One of the main reasons more people are buying advanced vacuum cleaners is that the average income per person in developing countries is going up. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has made people pay more attention to cleanliness and hygiene so they can feel safe at home and in public places. People think this will help the market grow over the next few years. In November 2021, Kent RO Systems Ltd. came out with a bagless, cordless zoom vacuum cleaner. The vacuum cleaner uses cyclonic technology and a 130W suction motor to get rid of all the dust and dirt. Also, it has a HEPA filter to keep the air clean and stop pollution.

Request Sample Copy of Report "Vacuum Cleaner  Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Future Trends, Covid-19 Impact, SWOT Analysis, Competition and Forecasts 2022 to 2030"

Recent Developments:

Segment Analysis:

There are different kinds of products on the market, such as handheld, canister, upright, stick, and autonomous or robot. Over the next few years, the market for robots is likely to grow. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are now new needs and requirements for cleaning. This is so that people, especially in hospitals, can do other things. Businesses use self-cleaning or robotic vacuum cleaners because of these kinds of expectations. Residential clients and end users like features like automatic charging, the smart home trend, and voice-activated instructions from digital voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

The market is divided into two parts based on where the product will be used: commercial and household. In 2021, home vacuum cleaners will make up 48% of the market, making them the market leader. Consumers are becoming more aware of hygiene, more efficient appliances are coming out, their living standards are going up, and their incomes are going up. Because they are learning more about the benefits of using vacuum cleaners, low-income households are also more likely to buy them. During the time frame of the forecast, the commercial segment will grow slowly.

Based on the Distribution Channel, the online distribution channel segment had a revenue share of more than 56.0% in 2022. Different kinds of lockdowns are used all over the world to stop the spread of COVID-19, which could explain the growth. Companies now sell their products online because cleaning has become an important part of everyone's daily life.

Regional Outlook:

Asia-Pacific was the world's largest market for vacuum cleaners in 2022. One of the most important markets was China. Some of the main things that drive the demand for vacuum cleaners in the area are the large number of local companies, the availability of low-cost goods, and the high purchasing power of consumers. The fact that more and more rural areas are getting electricity and that online sales are common in developing countries like India is helping the demand for vacuum cleaners.

Buy this Premium Research Report
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/248455/?Mode=PM

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2022

USD 12,501.0 Million

By Product Type

Green Vacuum Cleaner, Stick, Canister, Upright, Autonomous/Robot, Others

By End Use

Commercial, Household, Others

By Distribution Channel

Online, Offline, Others

By Companies 

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, BISSELL Inc.,, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, Dyson, ECOVACS, Emerson Electric Co., Haier Group, iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Nilfisk Group, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Snow Joe LLC

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Market Dynamics:

With today's vacuum cleaners, most cleaning jobs can be done faster and easier. Companies are coming up with new products that use cutting-edge technology to meet the growing demand for creative cleaning tools of all sizes. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Brain Corp. and AT&T Mobility LLC got together in April 2020 to look into how IoT could be used in their mobile cleaning robots. Before that, Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG and Nilfisk Group worked with Brain Corp. to make vacuum cleaners that could drive themselves using the Brains AI platform.

Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, hospitals and homes will need more vacuum cleaners than ever in 2020. This is because it is more important than ever to keep them clean. Several companies said their income went up in these areas, but the demand for vacuum cleaners in the industrial sector went down because factories closed all over the world. One of the most important things driving growth in the market is how important social media and online sales are getting.

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG, BISSELL Inc.,, CRAFTSMAN, DEWALT, Dyson, ECOVACS, Emerson Electric Co., Haier Group, iRobot Corporation, Neato Robotics, Inc., Nilfisk Group, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Snow Joe LLC, and others.

By Product Type

  • Green Vacuum Cleaner

  • Stick

  • Canister

  • Upright

  • Autonomous/Robot

  • Other

By End Use

  • Commercial

  • Household

  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Online

  • Offline

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

