Vaccines, tests and why 5 February: all you need to know on WA opening up

Western Australia’s premier, Mark McGowan, has announced the state’s border will reopen on 5 February when double-dose vaccination is predicted to hit 90%, allowing for quarantine-free travel to the state.

Here’s what you need to know before you book travel into WA.

What do I need to do before travelling from interstate?

All interstate travellers 12 years and older must be double-vaccinated, obtain a G2G pass and return a negative PCR test 72 hours before departure, unless you are ineligible or medically exempt.



You will also need to carry out another PCR test within 48 hours of arriving in the state.

There are different rules depending on the time you are intending to spend in WA.

If you are travelling into WA for six days or more, then you must receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure and undertake a PCR test within 48 hours of arrival into the state.

If you are planning on spending five days or less in WA, then you must receive a negative PCR test within 72 hours of departure and you will not be required to undertake any tests once you have arrived in WA.

Anyone travelling who experiences symptoms of Covid must get tested immediately.

Unvaccinated travellers will not be permitted to enter WA unless they are ineligible or medically exempt.

What if I am travelling internationally?

Double vaccinated international travellers will not be required to quarantine but will need to return a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival in the state. International travellers will also need to undertake another PCR test within 48 hours of arriving in Perth and on day six.

If travellers are not vaccinated or have not received an approved vaccine, they will still need to undertake 14 days of quarantine at a hotel or at a designated facility. The cost of quarantining will be paid by the traveller.

“There will be a cap on the unvaccinated, one that is significantly lower than the cap now in place,” McGowan said.

What are the public health rules in WA?

Face masks are required on public transport, taxis or rideshares, at airports, on flights, in hospitals, and aged care or corrections facilities.

Proof of vaccination is required for major events with 1,000 or more patrons, such as nightclubs and Perth’s casino.

QR code check-ins must be used through the SafeWA app.



Conditions will remain for entry into some Aboriginal communities.

When do I need to provide proof of vaccination?

You will need to provide proof of vaccination when you travel into WA, attend events with more than 1,000 patrons and attend major stadiums, including Optus Stadium, RAC Arena, HBF Park and HBF Stadium.

Why was 5 February chosen?

The date was chosen based on advise provided by health professionals and projections that 90% of people older than 12 will be double-dose vaccinated by 5 February.

“We are very confident that by 5 February we will hit double-dose vaccination for the entirety of Western Australia,” McGowan said.

What are the vaccination rates like in WA?

Statewide, more than 200,000 people still need to get their second vaccination dose to reach the 90% mark.

Currently, 57% of the Aboriginal population have received their first dose and about 40% are fully vaccinated. More than 90% of people aged 50 and over are fully vaccinated; about 82% of the 40-something population are fully vaccinated; 75% of 30–40-year-olds are fully vaccinated; for the 20-something cohort, 60% are fully vaccinated; for those aged 16 to 19 years, 63% are fully vaccinated; and half of all kids aged 12 to 15 have been vaccinated.